BE LIKE BLIPPI TOUR to Make Providence Stop
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment expand the tour following successful North American and UK runs.
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment announced new Winter 2027 performances of the Be Like Blippi Tour, bringing the live family experience to a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 2P.
Designed especially for children ages 2–7, the show brings Blippi and his best friend Meekah to life on stage for an adventure filled with music, dancing, and curiosity.
Following responses from families in North America this spring and a run in London's West End and across the UK, the Be Like Blippi Tour continues its global journey with new performances in new cities.
Tickets for the Be Like Blippi Tour in Providence will go on sale at the PPAC Box Office, online at ppacri.org, and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) on Friday, September 18, starting at 10A. The PPAC Box Office is located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. Box office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. A venue presale will take place on Thursday, September 17. Those wishing to access the presale can sign up for PPAC's email list at ppacri.org/email.
Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage for an interactive adventure that inspires kids to move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi. The Be Like Blippi Tour is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like 'The Excavator Song,' 'Monster Truck,' 'Dino Dance,' and 'Curious Like Me.' The tour brings Blippi's mix of play, curiosity, and real-world discovery to the stage, with families invited to get curious together, try something new, and share in the fun along the way.
The Be Like Blippi Tour invites audiences to break out orange Blippi glasses and share in an experience meant to encourage kids to 'Be Like Blippi.'
'Blippi has become a global phenomenon by inspiring children to explore the world with curiosity, confidence, and enthusiasm,' said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. 'Following an incredible response from families across North America and the UK, we're thrilled to bring the Be Like Blippi Tour to even more cities, creating unforgettable live experiences that families can enjoy together.'
'Blippi and Meekah always make curiosity feel like an adventure, and the Be Like Blippi Tour captures the spirit of adventure and curiosity that families love about the brand' said Mike Katzman, General Manager of Core Brands at Moonbug Entertainment. 'With music, dancing, play and discovery, families can learn and have fun together. We're excited to bring the experience to even more families this winter.'
Blippi on Tour productions have already engaged and entertained millions of families worldwide, with tours across North America, the U.K., Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. This summer, the Be Like Blippi Tour played London's Arts at Marble Arch Theatre in the West End and concludes its UK tour next month.
For the Be Like Blippi Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.
Ticket buyers can enhance their Be Like Blippi Tour ticket with a Photo Experience, where families will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside Blippi. Each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and a Be Like Blippi Tour show ticket, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com for tour dates and ticket information.
About Blippi
Blippi is the most fun way to learn about the world. For more than a decade, Blippi has turned kids' natural curiosity into playful adventures that help build kids' confidence to become lifelong learners. At the heart of the brand are Blippi and Meekah: Blippi is the curious best friend who makes learning fun, while Meekah brings big-sister energy, inspiring kids to jump in and try new things. Blippi averages more than one billion monthly YouTube views and reaches more than 100 million fans worldwide. Available in 25+ languages, including ASL, across 65+ distribution platforms, the franchise spans streaming, live experiences, products, music, publishing and gaming.
About Moonbug Entertainment
Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.
About Round Room Live
Round Room Live is a producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming new and iconic intellectual property into live events. Round Room creates live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces productions for audiences around the world. With tours spanning Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas and installations in major cities such as London, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Round Room Live produces large-scale productions and live experiences. Round Room's touring theatrical productions include titles such as Blippi on Tour, Sesame Street Live!, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical and Nitro Circus. Its Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division has produced, managed and toured exhibits such as Formula 1: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Little Theater Of Fall River (12/03-12/13)
|
Get Merry!
Swamp Meadow Community Theatre (12/11-12/13)
|
Wonder of the World
Attleboro Community Theatre (9/11-9/27)
|
Carmen
Ballet RI (5/25-5/27)
|
Ballet Meets The Beatles
Ballet RI (3/12-3/21)
|
Finding Neverland
The Little Theater Of Fall River (8/05-8/15)
|
Love! Valour! Compassion!
The Little Theater Of Fall River (6/17-6/27)
|
The Secret Garden
The Little Theater Of Fall River (2/04-2/14)
|
A Christmas Carol
The Arctic Playhouse (12/03-12/20)
|
A Real Life Fairy Tale: Princess Diana
Ballet RI (4/25-5/02)