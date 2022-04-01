DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces $25 Digital Lottery For Every Performance At PPAC

Dear Evan Hansen comes to Providence's Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), April 5 - 10, 2022. In advance of the start of performances, the production announced today that it will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries TODAY at noon for all performances and will be accepted until 10:30A local time the day prior to each performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily at 11A via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. All entrants are encouraged to follow Dear Evan Hansen on Instagram (@dearevanhansen), Twitter (@dearevanhansen) and Facebook (@DearEvanHansen) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional details and times will be announced in each tour city by the local theatre box office prior to the engagement. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen-providence

For the Providence engagement of Dear Evan Hansen, please show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. Masks are welcome, but not required, at Dear Evan Hansen.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson , a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).