DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces $25 Digital Lottery For Every Performance At PPAC

Dear Evan Hansen comes to Providence's Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), April 5 - 10, 2022. In advance of the start of performances, the production announced today that it will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries TODAY at noon for all performances and will be accepted until 10:30A local time the day prior to each performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily at 11A via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. All entrants are encouraged to follow Dear Evan Hansen on Instagram (@dearevanhansen), Twitter (@dearevanhansen) and Facebook (@DearEvanHansen) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional details and times will be announced in each tour city by the local theatre box office prior to the engagement. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen-providence

For the Providence engagement of Dear Evan Hansen, please show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. Masks are welcome, but not required, at Dear Evan Hansen.

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson , a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks , Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green , who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it "more and more ingenious with each viewing. It is more hopeful than ever."

Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Stacey Mindich , features scenic design by David Korins , projection design by Peter Nigrini , costume design by Emily Rebholz , lighting design by Japhy Weideman , sound design by Nevin Steinberg , and hair design by David Brian Brown . Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul Danny Mefford is the choreographer. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/ Xavier Rubiano Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. US General Management 101 Productions.For more information, please visit DearEvanHansen.com