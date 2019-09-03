Contemporary Theater Company Presents THE SKRIKER

The Underworld is coming for you. You'll get wishes, money, everything you could have ever dreamed of, but before long, you feel cold, depressed, hopeless, and you just want out. And that's when the Skriker gets you...

This fall The Contemporary Theater Company is producing The Skriker by Caryl Churchill with performances starting September 13 and running until October 4 on their riverfront performance patio.

The Skriker follows two young girls, Lily and Josie, as they are pursued by an ancient shapeshifting fairy, the Skriker. The world of the play is full of folklore creatures like a kelpie, a bogle, and a spriggan.

"I have been really interested in The Skriker for several years now, but never knew how exactly to use our space to bring it to life," says one of the show's directors, Maggie Cady. "But when we had an opening for this fall on the patio, I knew that it was the perfect spot and the perfect time of year."

The Skriker combines elements of fantasy and horror, but at its heart, it's about the demons within us.

"It's a play that's really about how hard it can be dealing with mental illness and depression," says Cady. "But that's embodied by these underworld folklore creatures shadowing Lily and Josie."

The audience seating will be set up unusually for the performance with different sections based on how much audience members want to feel like they are part of the world of the play.

"We even have some audience members in seats that swivel so that they can turn and see the action wherever it is happening in the space," says Cady. "We are using the patio in new ways that we have never explored before."

The cast includes Christine Cauchon as The Skriker, Emily Rodriguez as Lily, and Maggie Papa as Josie. The ensemble includes Sami Avigdor, Tyler Brown, Anne Cashman, Maddie England, Hazel Geremia, Josie Geremia, Dean Hernandez, Ezra Jordan, Brian Kozak, Jess LeClair, Daria-Lyric Montaquila, Tina Moore, Carson Pavao, Kaitlyn Sweeny, and Kathy Tivin.

Tickets are available on the theater's website, by calling the box office, or at the theater.

Tickets: Adult - $25, 25 & Under - $15, Previews - Pay-What-You-Can ($18 in advance)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com,

The Contemporary Theater Company Performance Patio, 321 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879





