Burbage Theatre Co Sets Five Plays for 13th Season

Following the success of their dynamic 2023-24 season, Burbage Theatre Co will return for their 13th Season with a powerful lineup of five plays, perfectly suited to the intimate, newly renovated, 70-seat Wendy Overly Studio Theatre. This season, under the theme Confronting Chaos, we delve into narratives that challenge, provoke, and entertain.

The season opens with the notoriously riotous "The One-Act Play that Goes Wrong", setting the stage for a journey through disorder and hilarity. Next, we present "An Iliad", a modern retelling of the epic poem that grapples with the chaos of war and human nature, featuring two-time Grammy Award winning storyteller Bill Harley. Next, we are thrilled to bring you the Rhode Island premiere of "hang" by Debbie Tucker Green, a gripping play that confronts the moral complexities of justice. In part for Autism Awareness Month, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" follows, offering a deeply moving exploration of perception, order, and daring amidst life's chaos. Finally, we close the season with the Rhode Island premiere of "The Legend of Georgia McBride", by Matthew Lopez, the Tony award-winning playwright of The Inheritance. A heartwarming and comedic tale about embracing one's true self amidst the unpredictable turns of life.

This season promises to be one of our most exciting yet, inviting audiences to engage with themes of chaos and resolution in compelling ways.

For tickets and subscription packages for Burbage Theatre Co's 2024-2025 Season, visit www.burbagetheatre.org.

Season 13 Flex Passes are now available on our website. Sign up for Burbage's email list on our website to stay updated.

Purchase a Burbage Theatre Co Flex Pass and receive FIVE TICKETS FOR THE PRICE OF FOUR to be used however you like and any of Burbage's regular season programming.

("However you like" means - use a ticket for each of the five shows and see the whole season, or get a discount on a group of five and use them all at one performance!)

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS - Preview Performances - $15; General Admission - $30, Students - $20

High School Students - Any and all rush tickets are available to High School students for FREE

For more information visit our website at www.burbagetheatre.org.

THE PRODUCTIONS:

THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields

directed by Jeff Church

(August 29 - September 22)

You all know the classic murder mystery story. There has been an untimely death at a country manor, everyone is a suspect, and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this play is performed by the accident-prone thespians of The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong...does! The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! From Mischief, the creators of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit The Play That Goes Wrong, this is the original one-act play which started everything going wrong. Over the course of 75-minutes, expect a plethora of disasters from missed lines to falling props. Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You'll have to see for yourself!

AN ILIAD

by Lisa Peterson & Denis O'Hare, based on Homer's The Iliad, translated by Robert Fagles

Performed by Bill Harley

(LIMITED ENGAGEMENT | November 7 - 24)

A modern-day retelling of Homer's classic. Poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience. The setting is simple: the empty theater. The time is now: the present moment. The lone figure onstage is a storyteller-possibly Homer, possibly one of the many bards who followed in his footsteps. He is fated to tell this story throughout history.

Burbage will welcome two-time Grammy Award Winner, and acclaimed author/storyteller/musician and Rhode Island resident Bill Harley, for what promises to be a one-of-a-kind rendition of an endlessly relevant play, performed by a true master of storytelling.

Winner of the 2012 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show.

Rhode Island Premiere

HANG

In partnership with WomensWorkRI

By Debbie Tucker Green

(January 23 - February 16 )

A crime has been committed. The victim has a choice to make. The criminal is waiting. His life. In her hands.

With shades of Harold Pinter, Debbie Tucker Green's hang is a shattering and meticulously crafted three-hander about one woman and the unspeakable decision she must face.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens

directed by Karen Carpenter

(March 20 - April 13)

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play.

Winner of the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Play

Rhode Island Premiere

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE

by Matthew Lopez (Tony Award winning playwright of The Inheritance)

directed by Gia Yarn

(May 15 - June 8)

He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business-and himself.

