Burbage Theatre Co Extends THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Due to demand from audiences, Burbage Theatre Co has announced the extension of The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong! The nearly SOLD OUT run so far, has led the company to add three additional performances: Friday, September 27 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 PM, and a special matinee on Sunday, September 29 at 2:00 PM.

All performances will take place at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860.

CALENDAR OF REMAINING PERFORMANCES

Friday September 20 at 7:30pm

Saturday September 21 at 7:30pm

Sunday September 22 at 2pm

EXTENSION WEEKEND

Friday September 27 at 7:30pm

Saturday September 28 at 7:30pm

Sunday September 29 at 2:00pm

