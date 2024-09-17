News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Burbage Theatre Co Extends THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Burbage Theatre Co's production of The One-Act Play that Goes Wrong closes on September 29 after an extension of 3 additional performances.

By: Sep. 17, 2024
Burbage Theatre Co Extends THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Image
Due to demand from audiences, Burbage Theatre Co has announced the extension of The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong! The nearly SOLD OUT run so far, has led the company to add three additional performances: Friday, September 27 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 PM, and a special matinee on Sunday, September 29 at 2:00 PM. 

All performances will take place at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860.

CALENDAR OF REMAINING PERFORMANCES

Friday September 20 at 7:30pm

Saturday September 21 at 7:30pm

Sunday September 22 at 2pm

EXTENSION WEEKEND

Friday September 27 at 7:30pm

Saturday September 28 at 7:30pm

Sunday September 29 at 2:00pm



