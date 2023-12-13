Brett Goldstein Announces Live Show THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE At Providence Performing Arts Center, March 28

Brett Goldstein (comedian, actor, writer, director, double Emmy winner and swimmer) brings his comedy tour “The Second Best Night of Your Life” to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 8P.

Tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 14 for presale from 10A to 11:59P. General on sale to the public begins Friday, December 15 at 10A.

Tickets can be purchased at ppacri.org, the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Ticket prices are $125 - $35; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

Children under the age of 15 are not permitted at this performance…there will be swears…

Brett Goldstein—a breakthrough British creative force on and offscreen — has emerged as one of Hollywood's most sought-after multihyphenates. He is the co-executive producer, writer, and star of the Peabody-winning Apple TV+ series, “Ted Lasso.” Hailed by fans and critics alike, season three made waves after surpassing its previous record-breaking haul, once again leading as this year's most-nominated comedy series with 21 Emmy nominations. His scene-stealing performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent has earned him numerous accolades including two Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy,' making him the category's first back-to-back winner in almost 15 years. He additionally received a 2022 WGA Award nomination as part of the show's writing team, having scored two wins the year prior. Goldstein is the creator and executive producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, which has been renewed for a second season by Apple TV+. This follows the success of his critically acclaimed AMC limited anthology series, “Soulmates,” which he created and executive produced with Will Bridges. He is the host of the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast, Films To Be Buried With, which finds him in candid conversation with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them.



VENUE INFORMATION: The Providence Performing Arts Center is located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A – 5P, Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.