Ballet Rhode Island to Debut MADE ON HOPE and GWENDOLYN GOES HOLLYWOOD

Ballet Rhode Island will kick off the second half of their dynamic 48th season this weekend with two must-see shows. Join us to dive into the star bound, silly adventures of Gwendolyn, a ballet-loving pig, or get close to dance (and dancers!) in a concert of thrilling new works by local choreographers.

Premiering on February 7 is Made on Hope - dually named after the company's studio location on Hope Street and the ambitions of the early-career choreographers making the work. The 6 world premiere choreographies are created by Ballet RI Company Artists Jackson Calhoun, Styles Dykes, Stephen Gunter, AJ Maio, Clay Murray, and Heather Nichols. Devised in the Ballet RI studios, and set on the talented, athletic artists of Ballet RI's company, these pieces collectively imagine the next era of human connection and expression. Be prepared to be less than 10 feet from the action onstage as it is performed in Ballet RI's Black Box Theatre (825 Hope Street, Providence, RI). Feel the energy and get caught up in the drama while immersed in the unmatched experience of witnessing these premieres up close.

Also coming to the Ballet RI Black Box Theatre stage starting February 8 is their annual chatterBOX children's ballet. Come along for Gwendolyn Goes Hollywood, based on the children's book by local author David Ira Rottenberg. A starry-eyed adventure, two dancing pigs with big dreams - Gwendolyn and Omar - leap from their small town to the bright lights of Hollywood! Ballet RI Junior Apprentice Adele Walden, who also choreographed last year's production of Peter and the Wolf, returns to bring to life this delightful children's ballet full of humor, heart, and toe-tapping fun for the whole family. Copies of the book Gwendolyn Goes Hollywood will be available for purchase and author David Ira Rottenberg will be at all performances signing books.

Don't miss your chance to get out of the house and be warmed up by all that Ballet RI has to offer! From first-time attendees to seasoned patrons, immerse yourself in the unmatched local talent, up close, this February and beyond.