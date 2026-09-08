ROMEO & JULIET Cast Announced by The Hanover Theatre Repertory

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The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, running September 23 through October 11 at the BrickBox Theater in Worcester. Opening Night is set for Saturday, September 26 at 7:00 PM (reviewing press is invited). Directed by THT Rep Artistic Director Livy Scanlon, the production stars Mathieu Myrick* as Romeo alongside Alyssa Beaulieu as Juliet.

In the Shakespearean classic, two young lovers meet and are immediately drawn to one another. But as their love takes hold, the hope of their future is threatened by the reality of their warring families. THT Rep's production brings emerging and established artists to the stage for their take on Romeo & Juliet, an enduring tragedy of passion, conflict, and consequence.

Myrick makes his THT Rep debut as Romeo. A 2026 MFA Theatre graduate of Brown University, his credits include Trinity Repertory Company's Cold War Choir Practice and The Winter's Tale, Brown University's Writing Is Live Festival's Kingdom, Theatre Alaska's Pride and Prejudice and LABrynth Theater Company's Paletas de Coco.

Beaulieu takes on her dream role as Juliet following her recent graduation from Syracuse University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Originally from Londonderry, New Hampshire, she most recently appeared in the 89th season of The Lost Colony outdoor drama in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Her credits include Push, Pull, Together, Apart (Syracuse Stage), Beauty and the Beast (Cortland Repertory Theatre), Freaky Friday (Prescott Park Arts Festival) and Taming of the Shrew: Abridged (Shakespeare's Globe Abroad Semester).

The cast also includes Amie Lytle as the Nurse, Sonny Lira* as Friar Lawrence, Jade Ziane* as Mercutio, Christopher Martel as Tybalt, Meri Stypinski* as Lady Capulet, Damon Singletary* as Lord Montague, Robin Shropshire as Lady Montague, Cameron Merullo* as Paris, Helena Tafuri* as Queen Escalus, Alan Kuang as Balthasar, Dany Dakhlallah as Friar John, and John Basiulus as Peter.

Bringing Romeo & Juliet to life is Livy Scanlon, whose directing credits include Who Is Eartha Mae?, Doubt, The Crucible, The Glass Menagerie, Macbeth, and Julius Caesar. Scanlon's work has also been recognized with an Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Director for Dark Room and an IRNE nomination for Best Director for Intimate Exchanges. Scanlon also teaches theatre at WPI and has been recognized in Worcester Magazine's Women to Watch and Worcester Business Journal's Power 50.

'We have assembled an incredibly dynamic company of artists and creative team who bring so much energy, heart, and complexity to this story,' said Scanlon. 'Shakespeare's characters can feel familiar, but this cast has found surprising new dimensions in them, making Romeo & Juliet feel visceral and alive.'

The production's creative team includes Dr. Kathryn Moncrief as Associate Director and Dramaturg, Peter Rule as Scenic Designer, Chelsea Kerl as Costume Designer, Anshuman Bhatia as Lighting Designer, Scott O'Brien as Sound Designer/Composer, Dr. Rita Mookerjee as Choreographer, Robert Isaacson as Fight Choreographer, and Angelique Archer as Intimacy Choreographer.

New this season THT Rep has initiated special preview pricing and audience initiatives to augment the experience of attending a production. For all preview performances September 23-25, all tickets will be priced at $33. General admission for standard performances September 26-October 11 are priced $63. Additional preview performance events include:

Welcome to Worcester: Wednesday, September 23: Be the first audience to experience each new production and share in the excitement!

OUT at THT Rep: Thursday, September 24: Come OUT to revel with Worcester's queer community before the show at our curated gallery exhibits in the Worcester PopUp.

Conservatory Night: Thursday, September 24: Dive deeper into the art of theatre with a special talkback directly following the performance.

FSS Night: Friday, September 25: Franklin Square Society members are invited to an intimate pre-show reception in the Worcester PopUp.

Romeo & Juliet runs September 23 through October 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at The Hanover Theatre Box Office, online at https://thehanovertheatre.org/event/tht-rep-romeo-juliet/, or by calling 877.571.7469.

*Member of Actors Equity Association (AEA)

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