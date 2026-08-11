THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT to Play PPAC This October

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The String Cheese Incident (SCI) has announced their Fall Tour, expanding on their previously revealed Just Keep Spinning Tour. The run officially begins on October 28 in Red Bank, NJ, before heading to Providence, RI for a concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on October 29 at 7:15P.

The Fall tour will continue through the Midwest and culminate in an extensive multi-city stretch across California.

Tickets for String Cheese Incident's show at PPAC go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10A at ppacri.org, the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Summer Box Office window and phone hours are in effect until Labor Day: Monday through Friday, 10A to 3P. Regular Box Office hours resume on Tuesday, September 8.

For their fall tour, The String Cheese Incident is excited to welcome nonprofits HeadCount and Concerted along on the Just Keep Spinning Fall Tour. Through these organizations, SCI fans will have opportunities to make a difference and give back in their local communities. Concerted offers fans a unique opportunity to volunteer on local community service projects in exchange for a ticket to designated concerts. For more than three decades, The String Cheese Incident has built a reputation as one of live music's most celebrated touring acts, creating unforgettable performances that blur the lines between rock, bluegrass, funk, electronic, jazz, and world music. More than a concert, every SCI show is a shared experience that brings together a vibrant community through improvisation, celebration, and genuine connection. At a time when opportunities to unplug and come together feel more meaningful than ever, the band's Fall Tour promises nights of musical exploration, collective energy, and the defining spirit that has made The String Cheese Incident a live institution.

About HeadCount:

HeadCount is a national, nonpartisan organization that uses the power of music, culture, and community to turn fans into voters. We meet young people where they already are – at concerts, festivals, and online – to make it easy to register to vote, learn about elections, and take action. Our country's future depends on younger generations showing up in democracy. HeadCount gives them the tools to join the conversation. More information at www.headcount.org

About Concerted:

Concerted is a nonprofit organization that connects people who want to make a difference in their communities with opportunities to give back. In exchange for donating their time, Concerted gives volunteers free access to some of the most exciting experiences in their city. Give back. Get tickets. More information at concerted.live

About The String Cheese Incident:

Over the last three decades, SCI have built a devoted following on the strength of their kaleidoscopic musicality and commitment to leaving audiences awestruck. Known for an immersive live show that continually pushes into unexpected terrain, the Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity. https://www.stringcheeseincident.com/



Photo Credit: Woody Carroll.

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