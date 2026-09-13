Review: WONDER OF THE WORLD at Attleboro Community Theatre

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After seven years of what appears to be a solid, if not happy, marriage, Cass (Anna Hindman) leaves her husband and sets on a journey or self-discovery. Armed with an undying optimism and a list of 230-something line items to check off, she takes a bus to Niagara Falls, and what might have started as an act of escapism, turns into a life-changing adventure.

From the meticulously designed set where every inch serves a purpose and lets the viewer travel from location to location effortlessly, to masterful lighting, Wonder of the World feels like a journey I, as a viewer, took alongside Cass and her eccentric company.

Ruthie Withers brings the charm to her alcoholic character of Lois, endlessly convincing in Lois’ desperation to end her life while not missing out on the fun along the way.

Mario Sasso as Captain Mike delivers a grounded, authentic performance, balancing matter-of-factness and emotional outbursts.

Karla (Kim Alessandro) and Glen (Dave Almeida) bring the depth of experience and emotion, genuine in their portrayal of a middle-aged couple trying to make some money in an orthodox way.

Rob Rametti’s Kip is perfectly desperate and genuinely clueless, a perfect husband for Cass to leave behind. His portrayal of Kip is delightfully comical and thoroughly credible.

Jennifer Lade, who appears on stage as a number of characters, brings a unique personality to each one, effortlessly changing identities.

The chemistry between the cast is palpable, making the production run like a well-oiled mechanism. Anna Hindman as Cass, lighthearted and confused, delivers a striking performance with a depth and emotional range, leaving a lasting impression of someone in search of herself - authentic, vulnerable, and incredibly relatable.

Directed by Jeanne Smith, Wonder of the World, packs more than a comedy to see on a Saturday night. It’s dynamic, it’s deep, it’s oh so funny!

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