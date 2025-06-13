Artists Revealed and Passes On Sale For The 12thAnnual FRINGEPVD: Providence Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Artist lineup for the 12th Annual FRINGEPVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group has been announced and FRINGE Passes are now available. Scheduled for July 13 - 26, 2025, this year's FRINGEPVD features over 70 in-person and online shows at over ten venues across the Valley Arts District including 50 Sims, The Steel Yard, ALCO, Farm Fresh RI, LitArts RI, Teatro ECAS, The Providence Drum Troupe Clubhouse and Wilbury Theatre Group. For passes or to learn more about the shows, visit www.fringepvd.org. Single tickets and the complete performance schedule will be announced the first week of July.

A special fundraising event for the festival will be held Sunday, June 15 at 7pm at the Wilbury Theatre Group featuring a performance of 2024 Festival award-winning show Bird Jail: A Musical Punishment by Niki Healy.

Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group, FringePVD brings together more than four hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around the Valley neighborhood of Providence, while keeping the online performance series established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As FringePVD enters its 12th year, we're excited to continue our work including even more partners and community members across the Valley Arts District," said Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "This year, not only are we seeing a 40% increase in performances, we're expanding with a new venue on Atwells Avenue and the Providence Drum Troupe Clubhouse) as well as an additional stage at 50 Sims. Since its earliest days, the festival has allowed us to connect with audience members from Rhode Island and beyond, provide stages for artists from across the country to perform and come together and showcase all the gems in our neighborhood that make the diversity and community of Providence so special."

The 2025 Providence Fringe Festival kicks off on July 13 with the Let's Fringe! Opening Night Party at Wilbury Theatre Group from 6:00-8:00 PM, featuring food, drinks, and music, including a performance from the Rhode Island Ukulele Armada. Throughout the two-week festival FRINGEPVD continues its commitment to community-centric performances with free events throughout the festival, including the Sims Ave Fest + Family Fringe featuring the Haus of Codec LGBTQQIA+ Resource Fair & Art Marketplace alongside the Accessibility is Beautiful Festival, celebrating the 35th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, presented by R.A.M.P.. FRINGEPVD comes to a close with the annual Closing Party on July 26th at Buttonwoods Brewery from 9:00 PM-12:00 AM, featuring Fringe artists and musicians and the 2025 edition of the FRINGEPVD Artist Award Ceremony.

With this swirl of activities, we are currently looking for volunteers to assist as house managers, info desk helpers, and way finders to help make the festival fun and safe for everyone. Click here to sign up.

Comments