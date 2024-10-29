An ILIAD Comes to Burbage Theatre Co Starring Bill Harley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Burbage Theatre Co follows The One-Act Play that Goes Wrong and the World Premiere of James Lucey's Witching Hour Social Club with a truly unique and exciting production of An Iliad, by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, starring two time Grammy Award winner Bill Harley and accompanied by Cathy Clasper-Torch, directed with an outside eye by Burbage Theatre Co Artistic Director Jeff Church.

AN ILIAD will be presented for a limited engagement of 13 performances spanning three weeks from November 7 through November 24 at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre.

"This is a significant moment for Burbage Theatre Co as we present this timeless retelling of the classic tale that is Homer's account of the Trojan war. An Iliad is at once intimate and epic in scope - a lone performer recounts to us in an empty theatre a tale of gods and men fighting shoulder to shoulder in seemingly unceasing conflict. It is ancient, and yet eerily modern. It balances the gravity of war - perpetual war and its innumerably grievous aspects - with an uncannily familiar levity - a reverent irreverence. It is a perfect union of content and form. The Poet, our storyteller, is thousands of years old and remembers it all. With the practiced storytelling of one who has been there and witnessed everything - from the first war to now - he thrusts this venerable tale into the present with vivid immediacy.

This play has become a tradition in Rhode Island-a powerful vehicle for an inventive and capable performer, and one that remains, perhaps unfortunately, endlessly relevant. We are thrilled to have two-time Grammy Award-winning storyteller Bill Harley leading this production as 'the Poet', accompanied by Cathy Clasper-Torch. Bill is a local staple and internationally renowned as a storyteller, songwriter, author, and playwright, particularly known for his work with children and families. Accompanied by Cathy Clasper-Torch - a versatile multi-instrumentalist with an extensive list of musical collaborations across New England and over 18 years of teaching experience - this promises to be an especially exciting and powerful collaboration.

Suffice it to say, when a perfect recipe falls into your lap - it's time to cook. This production promises to captivate from our Burbage stage. Don't miss it." - Jeff Church, Artistic Director, Burbage Theatre Co

Burbage Theatre Co's production of An Iliad begins previews on November 7 and closes on November 24 after 13 performances.

Comments