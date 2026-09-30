A CHRISTMAS CAROL Casts Mauro Hantman as Scrooge for Trinity Rep's 50th

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Trinity Repertory Company has announced the cast and creative team featured in its 50th annual production of A Christmas Carol. Based on the novella by Charles Dickens and featuring original music by Richard Cumming, this production runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 31, 2026 in Trinity Rep's Dowling Theater.

This year's show, directed and choreographed by Resident Company Member Taavon Gamble, features fellow Company Member Mauro Hantman as Ebenezer Scrooge.

'This will be my 12th production of A Christmas Carol throughout my career,' Gamble said. 'I've had the joy of performing in many productions and choreographing several others, but this season marks my first time directing the show. I couldn't be more overjoyed to share that experience with this incredible cast and creative team. Some are beloved artists familiar to Trinity Rep audiences, while others are fresh faces I absolutely cannot wait for you to meet.'

This year's anniversary production embraces the traditional period world of Dickens while exploring the question: What does it take to open a closed heart? To bring this vision to life, Gamble will work alongside Music Director Otto Vogel (Next to Normal), Scenic Designer Tanya Orellana (Someone Will Remember Us), Costume Designer William Andrew Young (The Roommate), Lighting Designer Erica Lauren Maholmes (Blues for an Alabama Sky), Sound Designer Peter Sasha Hurowitz (The Winter's Tale), and Stunt Coordinator Mark Rose (Cold War Choir Practice).

This will be Hantman's fourth production as Scrooge. The production also features fellow Resident Company Member Jackie Davis as The Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. Returning guest artists include Giselle (A Christmas Carol 2023) as Mrs. Dilber, Kevin Patrick Martin (La Cage aux Folles, Sweeney Todd) as Jacob Marley/The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Mathieu Myrick (The Winter's Tale, Cold War Choir Practice) as Bob Cratchit, Martinez Napoleon (August Wilson's Fences) as Mr. Fezziwig, and Myranda Rose Silva (A Christmas Carol 2025) as Mrs. Cratchit. Jennifer Ellis and John Shuman will make their Trinity Rep debuts as Solicitor/Schoolmistress and The Ghost of Christmas Past, respectively. Rounding out the adult ensemble are two former A Christmas Carol children's cast members: David Ensor as Nephew Fred/Young Scrooge and Kate Fitzgerald as Belle/Lucy. The production's understudies are Maria Noriko Cabral, Aiden Day, Molly Donovan, Matthew Desorcy, Giselle, and Ricky Waugh.

For nearly half a century, children have been integral to the magic of Trinity Rep's A Christmas Carol. The 50th Anniversary children's cast includes young Rhode Islanders Nola Colantonio (Riverside), Ari Huggins (Warren), Jameson Jannerelli (Rumford), Tess Loezos (Cranston), Coleman Luse (North Providence), Stevie Sheally (Exeter), Gabriel Taveras (Cranston), and Trinity Williams (Providence).

'The 50th Anniversary makes this production particularly special,' Artistic Director Meredith McDonough said. 'It's a chance to honor the generations of artists and audiences who have helped make Trinity Rep's production a tradition, while also contributing something unique to its continuing story. A Christmas Carol is ultimately about transformation, generosity, connection, and the possibility of change, all beautiful themes to carry with us into the Christmas season. I'm thrilled to join the thousands of New England families who have made Trinty Rep part of their holiday celebrations!'

SELECT ARTIST BIOS

Director Taavon Gamble has been a Resident Company Member at Trinity Rep since 2021. He directed and choreographed the hit musical La Cage aux Folles at Trinity Rep in 2024, choreographed 2025's production of Cold War Choir Practice, and choreographed three past productions of A Christmas Carol (2019, 2021, and 2024). Other directing and choreography credits include Upside Down (AMT Theater), Pericles (Fiasco Theater), Boulevard of Bold Dreams (Greater Boston Stage Company), The Little Mermaid (Reagle Music Theater), Ain't Misbehavin' (Peach State Summer Theater), Pippin (Jean's Playhouse), Seussical (Pittsburgh Playhouse), and A Chorus Line (Arundel Barn Playhouse). As an actor, Gamble has appeared in a number of past productions of A Christmas Carol, most recently as The Ghost of Christmas Present/Fezziwig in 2025. Other Trinity Rep acting credits include Kenneth in Primary Trust, Guy in Blues for an Alabama Sky, Anthony in Sweeney Todd, Toby in The Inheritance, Charles Darnay in A Tale of Two Cities, and Booker T. Washington in Ragtime.

A Resident Company Member since 1999, Mauro Hantman has appeared in many productions of A Christmas Carol. This will be his fourth time portraying Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he last played in 2023's critically acclaimed production. Other favorite Trinity Rep roles from over the years include Macbeth in Macbeth, Prospero in La Tempestad—The Tempest, Cyrano in Cyrano de Bergerac, Henry Wilcox in The Inheritance, Jack Burden in All the King's Men, George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life, Peter Pan in Peter Pan, Oberon in A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Rooster in Annie. Hantman has also performed at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Wallis Annenberg Center, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Gamm Theatre, The Rhode Island Shakespeare Theater, and Burbage Theatre Co. He is a recipient of the prestigious Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship and is a member of the improv troupe Improv Jones.

YOUTH ART COMPETITION

Trinity Rep invites young and emerging artists (ages 13-25) to submit original holiday-themed artwork for display in the Dowling Theater lobby during the run of A Christmas Carol. Work should creatively explore the question: Who is your favorite A Christmas Carol character? Accepted mediums include 2D work such as paintings, drawings, prints, textiles, photography, or digital art (printed for display). Artists may submit up to three works of art. Artists must submit their work by Fri Oct. 16 at 11:59 pm. Trinity Rep will notify selected artists by Mon Oct. 26. Winning entries will receive a $50 cash prize, two tickets to A Christmas Carol, and have their artwork displayed throughout the production's run. All submissions must be gallery-ready by Fri Oct. 30 and accompanied by a short artist bio and statement. For complete guidelines and to submit, visit TrinityRep.com/Christmas.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Continuing Trinity Rep's tradition of offering affordable tickets for all, the theater will hold Pay What You Wish performances of A Christmas Carol on Thurs. Nov. 5 and Tues. Nov. 10 at 7:30 pm. These tickets (minimum $12.25) can be purchased advanced online or by phone beginning on Thurs. Oct. 22 at 12 pm, or the day of the performance at the theater while supplies last.

The Sensory Friendly Plus! performance of A Christmas Carol is a modified version of the show designed to meet the needs of guests with sensitivities to light and sound. This performance is on Sun Nov. 21 at 12 pm. All performances December 16 – 20 are open captioned. To learn more, visit TrinityRep.com/Accessibility.

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