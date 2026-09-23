Review: OPERATION MINCEMEAT at Providence Performing Arts Center

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The plot of Operation Mincemeat makes it a truly bizarre choice for a theatrical musical. During World War II, Britain needed a way to lure the Nazi troops away from Sardinia, which was militarily significant, to the coast of Spain, which wasn’t. The plan they came up with was preposterous, somewhat gruesome and ultimately successful. The story isn’t wholly unknown–there was a film version in 2021 based on a 2010 book (among other works), but the stage musical version is something rather amazing that this reviewer already wants to see again.

While the plot seems a bit niche, this production really delivers on the other aspects of live theatre that makes it a unique experience. The cast of five play multiple characters, execute many, many quick changes and through primarily lighting and choreography, it all works incredibly well. The lighting and set changes, and dizzying speed with which the actors shift among different characters makes this show fly by, but it also includes moments of heart and acknowledgement that even though the actions of the characters may often seem farcical and silly, the true cost of the war is omnipresent in their minds.

Mariah Copeland plays Johnny Bevan, among other characters (including Ian Fleming–yes, that one). She gets the delightful job of playing both a hard-nosed military general and also a buffoonish field agent stationed in Spain, among others. Despite the marked differences among all of these characters, including different accents, she disappears into each role. When she came onto stage as Bevan, I often found myself straightening up a bit as if I was afraid she would yell at me.

Katie Kleiger steals most scenes as Ewan Montagu, the posh naval officer who is not short of confidence, despite seeming to not have much to back it up. His song “Born to Lead” really sets the tone for his character and grounds the action firmly in the time of the ‘gentleman spy’ era of British history. Kleiger’s physicality is perfect for this role as she swaggers around the stage and dragging along the meeker Charles Cholmondeley, played by Jake Bentley Young.

Cholmondeley is the mastermind of the actual operation, but is so milquetoast that without Montagu’s prodding/ railroading, the plans would likely have never come to pass. Young manages to play this seemingly passive character without making him irritating, which feels like a real feat. Instead, he comes across as a lovable nerd who is used to waiting in line and often letting others go first out of a sense of deference that is almost self-sabotaging.

Erin Ramirez’s Jean Leslie and Luke Anthony Neville’s Hester have the most heartfelt moments of the night. They play two women working for the war effort, trying to prove their worth, but who are all too frequently reminded that as women, they need to remember their places. Ramirez’s All the Ladies is an anthem for women who wanted a life less ordinary “the coast is clear, so it’s time to move on up!” Hester’s song Love is a Bird quotes a letter written by the real Hester, and beautifully tells of relationships truncated by duty. It’s a tribute to small moments and builds beautifully into an ode of longing.

This production is so layered and intricate that it’s almost overwhelming at times, but it’s also smart enough to pull back as needed and give the audience a chance to catch their breath. Even if you’re not a World War II buff (I am very much not), this show is everything that’s good about live theatre. The songs are catchy, the cast is outstanding and it is an effort where everyone has to be at their best and working as a team. This is among the best shows out there right now, and one that will stay with me for a long time.





Operation Mincemeat runs September 23-26 at Providence Performing Arts Center. Tickets at ppacri.org.

Photo: Steve Schofield

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