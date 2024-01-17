Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Raleigh!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo 3 Review: THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Durham Performing Arts Center
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 4 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Aya Wallace - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Dance Production
THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh

Best Direction Of A Musical
Timothy E. Locklear - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Ensemble
WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christina L. Munich - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
James Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Musical
DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington

Best Performer In A Musical
Nevy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington

Best Performer In A Play
Aya Wallace - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Play
WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Production of an Opera
PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Benedict Fancy - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Juan Isler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Moses T. Alexander Greene - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Joseph Callender - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Studio 1 Burlington



RELATED STORIES

1
Lucinda Williams Comes To DPAC January 28, 2024 Photo
Lucinda Williams Comes To DPAC January 28, 2024

Lucinda Williams & Her Band performing at DPAC on January 28, 2024. Experience the warmth of her storytelling and her still-inimitable voice.

2
Tony-Nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams And Fracaswell Hyman In DEATH OF A SALESMAN At Opera Photo
Tony-Nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams And Fracaswell Hyman In DEATH OF A SALESMAN At Opera House Theatre Company

Tony and Grammy nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams stars in Opera House Theatre Company's 'Death of A Salesman' alongside local favorite Fracaswell Hyman. Don't miss this star-studded production at Thalian Hall from February 22 to March 3.

3
Single Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series Photo
Single Tickets Now On Sale For Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh's Concert series. Don't miss Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block's concert in North Raleigh.

4
LAUGH OUT LOUD: BLACK AND PROUD Sketch Comedy Show To Illuminate TR Studios With Cultural Photo
LAUGH OUT LOUD: BLACK AND PROUD Sketch Comedy Show To Illuminate TR Studios With Cultural Celebration Of African-American Humor

Experience the groundbreaking comedy sketch show 'Laugh Out Loud: Black And Proud' at TR Studios. Join us for a celebration of African-American humor and resilience from February 22-24, 2024. Don't miss this extraordinary comedy event! #LOLBAP24 #ComedyRevolution2024

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Videos

Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Video
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World Video
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
The Cher Show in Raleigh The Cher Show
Wilson Center (2/14-2/15)
Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr in Raleigh Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr
Wilson Center (2/05-2/05)
TR In Concert: Stephanie J. Block in Raleigh TR In Concert: Stephanie J. Block
Theatre Raleigh (12/07-12/07)
Fat Ham in Raleigh Fat Ham
PlayMakers Repertory Company (1/31-2/03)
360 Allstars in Raleigh 360 Allstars
Wilson Center (5/11-5/11)
Once On This Island in Raleigh Once On This Island
The North Carolina Theatre (6/22-6/30)
RENT in Raleigh RENT
The North Carolina Theatre (4/20-4/28)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Raleigh Mrs. Doubtfire
Durham Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
Wilmington Symphony Orchestra Masquerade in Raleigh Wilmington Symphony Orchestra Masquerade
Wilson Center (3/23-3/23)
Ship Happens, A Cruisical in Raleigh Ship Happens, A Cruisical
Kenan Recital Hall at William Peace University (1/26-1/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You