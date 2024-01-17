Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Raleigh!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Aya Wallace - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project
Best Dance Production
THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh
Best Direction Of A Musical
Timothy E. Locklear - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project
Best Ensemble
WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christina L. Munich - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
James Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Musical
DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington
Best Performer In A Musical
Nevy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington
Best Performer In A Play
Aya Wallace - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project
Best Play
WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project
Best Production of an Opera
PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Benedict Fancy - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Juan Isler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Moses T. Alexander Greene - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Joseph Callender - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Studio 1 Burlington
