Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Aya Wallace - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Dance Production

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh

Best Direction Of A Musical

Timothy E. Locklear - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Ensemble

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christina L. Munich - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Musical

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington

Best Performer In A Musical

Nevy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington

Best Performer In A Play

Aya Wallace - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Play

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Production of an Opera

PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benedict Fancy - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Juan Isler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Moses T. Alexander Greene - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joseph Callender - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Studio 1 Burlington