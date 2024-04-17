HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Set For 2024-25 Season at the Wilson Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024-2025 PNC Broadway and the Beach season has been announced for the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College. The season will kick off this October and run through next June for a total of 8 productions.

The full lineup is as follows:

Tina - October 8-9, 2024 | 3 Shows!

Hadestown - November 26-27, 2024 | 3 Shows!

Ain’t Too Proud - December 17-19, 2024 | 3 Shows!

Dear Evan Hansen - January 17-18, 2025 | 3 Shows!

The Addams Family - March 4-5, 2025 | 2 Shows!

Book of Mormon - March 21-22, 2025 | 3 Shows!

CLUE - April 21-23, 2025 | 3 Shows!

Mystic Pizza - June 17-18, 2025 | 2 Shows!

Tickets go on sale in person on Saturday, May 4, at the Wilson Center. Online ticket sales will begin for the general public on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m.

