WE CAN DO IT! at Titmus Theatre

We Can Do It!, a hybrid 30-min musical, follows Daphna King, a Cherokee Rosie the Riveter, as she finds her grit in World War II, the short time when women ran the world. A virtual choir and stomp performance will explore the sounds of raising a family and working in steel, as a woman of 1941 wonders if she can truly have it all. Daphna did what she had to, so we can do what we want to. Join us for a short but sweet time in 1941!

We Can Do It is part of WTFringe23 (https://womenstheatrefestival.com/wtfringe23/) and the 2023 National Women’s Theatre Festival. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-national-womens-theatre-festival-tickets-549484010467?aff=erelpanelorg)





