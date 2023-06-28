WE CAN DO IT! at Titmus Theatre

Special Offer: The ground-breaking musical: We Can Do It!

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: SIX National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo 1 Review: SIX National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Review: Norbert Leo Butz at Theatre Raleigh Photo 2 Review: Norbert Leo Butz at Theatre Raleigh
THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival Beginning This Month Photo 3 THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM To Play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival Beginning This Month
EDDIE IZZARD – THE REMIX: THE FIRST 35 YEARS TOUR Comes To Martin Marietta Center, Septe Photo 4 EDDIE IZZARD – THE REMIX: THE FIRST 35 YEARS TOUR Comes To Martin Marietta Center, September 9

WE CAN DO IT! at Titmus Theatre

We Can Do It!, a hybrid 30-min musical, follows Daphna King, a Cherokee Rosie the Riveter, as she finds her grit in World War II, the short time when women ran the world. A virtual choir and stomp performance will explore the sounds of raising a family and working in steel, as a woman of 1941 wonders if she can truly have it all. Daphna did what she had to, so we can do what we want to. Join us for a short but sweet time in 1941!

We Can Do It is part of WTFringe23 (https://womenstheatrefestival.com/wtfringe23/) and the 2023 National Women’s Theatre Festival. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-national-womens-theatre-festival-tickets-549484010467?aff=erelpanelorg)


 





RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Theatre Raleigh Adds Dates For Concert Series Featuring Broadway Stars Photo
Theatre Raleigh Adds Dates For Concert Series Featuring Broadway Stars

Theatre Raleigh has added several new dates and performers to its new concert series featuring Tony Award winners, Broadway stars and local and regional singers.

2
Steve-O THE BUCKET LIST TOUR Comes To Raleighs Martin Marietta Center For The Performing A Photo
Steve-O THE BUCKET LIST TOUR Comes To Raleigh's Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts September 12

JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, has added a new date to The Bucket List Tour.

3
WE CAN DO IT! at Titmus Theatre Photo
WE CAN DO IT! at Titmus Theatre

Special Offer: The ground-breaking musical: We Can Do It!

4
Review: Norbert Leo Butz at Theatre Raleigh Photo
Review: Norbert Leo Butz at Theatre Raleigh

What did our critic think of Norbert Leo Butz at Theatre Raleigh?

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

GAME. SET. MATCH! at Tipping Point TheatreGAME. SET. MATCH! at Tipping Point Theatre
WE CAN DO IT! at Titmus TheatreWE CAN DO IT! at Titmus Theatre
THE MAD ONES at Studio Theatre WorcesterTHE MAD ONES at Studio Theatre Worcester
RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at MAURICE LEVIN THEATERRIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at MAURICE LEVIN THEATER

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hymn
Burning Coal Theatre Company (1/25-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/22-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moonlight
Burning Coal Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
The North Carolina Theatre (7/25-7/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CATS
Burning Coal Theatre Company (7/28-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Can Do It!
National Women's Theatre Festival (6/30-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful- The Carole King Musical
The North Carolina Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Theatre Raleigh (8/02-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little night Music
Burning Coal Theatre Company (4/04-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arcadia
Burning Coal Theatre Company (10/12-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You