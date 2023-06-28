WE CAN DO IT! at Titmus Theatre

Special Offer: The ground-breaking musical: We Can Do It!
We Can Do It!, a hybrid 30-min musical, follows Daphna King, a Cherokee Rosie the Riveter, as she finds her grit in World War II, the short time when women ran the world. A virtual choir and stomp performance will explore the sounds of raising a family and working in steel, as a woman of 1941 wonders if she can truly have it all. Daphna did what she had to, so we can do what we want to. Join us for a short but sweet time in 1941!
We Can Do It is part of WTFringe23 (https://womenstheatrefestival.com/wtfringe23/) and the 2023 National Women’s Theatre Festival. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-national-womens-theatre-festival-tickets-549484010467?aff=erelpanelorg)
