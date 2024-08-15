Vault Theatre Kicks Off Fourth Season With RED RIDING HOOD Retelling

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vault Theatre will open its fourth season with Red Riding Hood, a hilarious twisted retelling of the classic tale by Allison Gregory. The family-friendly production has two public performances scheduled for September 28 at the PSI Theatre at Durham Arts Council, and December 7 at The Carolina Theatre. This production also tours schools in Durham and surrounding areas, bringing professional live theatre directly to students across the Triangle.

In this inventive retelling, audiences will be introduced to Wolfgang, the self-proclaimed greatest actor in the world, who is ready to deliver a legendary performance of Red Riding Hood. But just as Wolfgang takes the stage, the arrival of a mysterious package throws everything off-script. The plot thickens when the delivery person decides to stick around and join Wolfgang in bringing the story to life. What follows is a whirlwind of humor, with puns, knock-knock jokes, and clever twists that will have audiences howling with laughter. As Wolfgang and his unexpected co-star unravel the tale, they prove that, like an unexpected package, you never know what you're going to find when you open up a fairy tale.

The production stars Jade Arnold as Wolfgang and Samantha Scipioni as the Delivery Person, Stage Managed by Katie Jo Fulks, and with direction by Vault Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Lauren Sale.

"I can't wait for audiences to see this show that will delight all ages. I am even more proud to be taking this production directly into schools across the Triangle. Both Arnold and Scipioni are graduates from Durham and Wake County Public Schools, and they work as professional theatre artists right here in the Triangle. We can't wait for young people to see these two talented actors in this hilarious version of the classic tale," says Sale.

To purchase tickets or book a school tour, visit https://www.vaulttheatre.org.

