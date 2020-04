VIDEO: Elon University Students Perform 'On My Way' From Cancelled Production of VIOLET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Elon University's production of VIOLET was cancelled due to the health crisis. However, the students from the Department of Performing Arts produced a video to commemorate their work on the April 2020 production.

Watch the students perform "On My Way" below!

Cast

Daniel Rabinowitz: Ensemble

Erik Jacobson: Father

Evan Schachter: Bus Driver

Hannah Hubbard: Ensemble

Jakov Schwartzberg: Ensemble

Kevin Lacey: Flick

Maxime Prissert: Ensemble

Mikayla Cohen: Old Lady

Noelle Cornelius: Violet

Sidney Wilson: Ensemble

Skyler Sajewski: Young Vi

Stephanie Ainsworth: Ensemble

Travis Flynt: Ensemble

Tyler Okunski: Monty

Will Bruno: Ensemble

Crew

Paula Kalustain: Director

Valerie Maze: Music Director

Tara Patterson: Stage Manager

Gwendolyn Rygg: Scenic Designer

Alicia Varcoe: Lighting Designer

Katie Paris: Audio Engineer and Sound Designer

Matthew Emig: Costume Designer

Alex Delgado: Make-up Designer

JP Mullican: Technical Director

Haley Richie: Props Master

Emily George: Paint Charge

Elizabeth Brady: Scenic Artist

Tyson Hankins: Accompanist

John Zamborsky: Asst. Director

Sam Bliss: Asst. Music Director

Jules Schwartz: Asst. Stage Manager

Riley Gibson: Asst. Stage Manager

Bill Webb: Production Manager

Sydney Bell: Asst. Audio

Mike Smith: Audio Advisor

Allyson Vogel: Props Artisen

Natalie Taylor-Hart: Props Advisor

Emily Kopchains: Deck Chief

Anna Thomson: Light Board Op.

Katie Paris: Mix Engineer

Sydney Dye: Video Editor





