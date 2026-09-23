Thalian Hall Completes $2 Million Endowment Match
The Wilmington performing arts venue has raised $11 million toward its $25 million capital campaign for the largest renovation since 1855.
Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has announced the completion of The Endowment's $2 million match.
In October 2025, The Endowment awarded a $3 million grant to support Thalian Hall's Transformation project. Of the total grant, $1 million was provided upfront, while the remaining $2 million was contingent on Thalian Hall raising $4 million in additional charitable contributions through a 2:1 fundraising match.
'We are so grateful to The Endowment for its $3 million gift,' said Shane Fernando, Thalian Hall CEO. 'The support for this project has been overwhelming. Our community has made it clear that we are all ready for more. The Hall's transformation is ushering in a new era for our entire region.'
Thalian Hall's Capital Campaign has raised $11 million to date of its $25 million goal.
The Transformation of Thalian Hall marks the largest collective changes to the iconic building since the cornerstone was laid in 1855.
Construction is expected to be completed by Q2 of 2028.
For more information, visit ThalianHall.org/future.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Ghost Light: Echoes of The Revoluton
Garner Performing Arts Center (9/26-9/26)
|
Inside Out and Backwards (Theatre for the Very Young)
Raleigh Little Theatre (1/20-2/07)
|
August Wilson's Radio Golf
Net Friends Theatre at the Durham Arts Council (10/22-10/31)
|
The Crucible
Forest Theatre (10/09-10/18)
|
Shadow Amok Time (An immersive, story driven, horror event)
Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre (10/15-10/17)
|
Every Brilliant Thing
The Kennedy Family Theatre (10/02-10/11)
|
Beetlejuice JR (Live On Stage!)
Kids On Stage (10/16-10/18)
|
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Raleigh Little Theatre (10/23-11/08)
|
White Christmas
Temple Theatre (12/03-12/20)
|
Baby Shark (Theatre for the Very Young)
Raleigh Little Theatre (5/12-5/30)