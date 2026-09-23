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Thalian Hall Completes $2 Million Endowment Match

The Wilmington performing arts venue has raised $11 million toward its $25 million capital campaign for the largest renovation since 1855.

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Thalian Hall Completes $2 Million Endowment Match

Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has announced the completion of The Endowment's $2 million match.

In October 2025, The Endowment awarded a $3 million grant to support Thalian Hall's Transformation project. Of the total grant, $1 million was provided upfront, while the remaining $2 million was contingent on Thalian Hall raising $4 million in additional charitable contributions through a 2:1 fundraising match.

'We are so grateful to The Endowment for its $3 million gift,' said Shane Fernando, Thalian Hall CEO. 'The support for this project has been overwhelming. Our community has made it clear that we are all ready for more. The Hall's transformation is ushering in a new era for our entire region.'

Thalian Hall's Capital Campaign has raised $11 million to date of its $25 million goal.

The Transformation of Thalian Hall marks the largest collective changes to the iconic building since the cornerstone was laid in 1855.

Construction is expected to be completed by Q2 of 2028.

For more information, visit ThalianHall.org/future.

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