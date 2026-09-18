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Thalian Hall To Host U.S. Fleet Forces Band Brass Quintet

The event will take place on Friday, November 6.

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Thalian Hall To Host U.S. Fleet Forces Band Brass Quintet

Thalian Hall will host the U.S. Fleet Forces Band Brass Quintet in concert on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7:30pm.

“Thalian Hall is honored to host the U.S Fleet Forces Band," said Shane Fernando, Thalian Hall CEO. “Wilmington has a rich history with the U.S. armed forces, and we at the Hall could not be prouder to play a role in honoring America's heroes during the week of Veterans Day.” 

Tickets for the U.S. Fleet Forces Band Brass Quintet concert at Thalian Hall are free to the public and available online and through the Thalian Hall Box Office at 910.632.2285.

About Thalian Hall

Thalian Hall, est. 1858, is one of America's most prized historic theatres and the only surviving theatre designed by the lauded 19th century architect, John Montague Trimble. Designated as the #1 historic theatre in the nation by Architectural Digest, Thalian Hall's ornate theatre is proud to be the crown jewel of the Carolina coast. The historic structure is the cultural center of Wilmington, NC, spanning three centuries. 

Presently, Thalian Hall hosts over 700 events per year including the Main Attractions Series, world-class touring artists, and is the home of many local robust theatre, music, dance, and film organizations raising top talent of the American South. With a commitment to presenting world-class performances, Thalian Hall continues to enrich Southeastern North Carolina with diverse programming that celebrates the performing arts.

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