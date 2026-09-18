Thalian Hall To Host U.S. Fleet Forces Band Brass Quintet

NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Thalian Hall will host the U.S. Fleet Forces Band Brass Quintet in concert on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7:30pm.

“Thalian Hall is honored to host the U.S Fleet Forces Band," said Shane Fernando, Thalian Hall CEO. “Wilmington has a rich history with the U.S. armed forces, and we at the Hall could not be prouder to play a role in honoring America's heroes during the week of Veterans Day.”

Tickets for the U.S. Fleet Forces Band Brass Quintet concert at Thalian Hall are free to the public and available online and through the Thalian Hall Box Office at 910.632.2285.

About Thalian Hall

Thalian Hall, est. 1858, is one of America's most prized historic theatres and the only surviving theatre designed by the lauded 19th century architect, John Montague Trimble. Designated as the #1 historic theatre in the nation by Architectural Digest, Thalian Hall's ornate theatre is proud to be the crown jewel of the Carolina coast. The historic structure is the cultural center of Wilmington, NC, spanning three centuries.

Presently, Thalian Hall hosts over 700 events per year including the Main Attractions Series, world-class touring artists, and is the home of many local robust theatre, music, dance, and film organizations raising top talent of the American South. With a commitment to presenting world-class performances, Thalian Hall continues to enrich Southeastern North Carolina with diverse programming that celebrates the performing arts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Raleigh Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming