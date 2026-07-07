DISNEY'S PETER PAN Screenings at Thalian Hall to Honor Late Margaret Kerry

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Thalian Hall will screen Disney's Peter Pan (1953) on July 18 at 1 p.m. and July 19 at 7 p.m. to honor the late Margaret Kerry, who worked with Walt Disney as the live-action model for Tinker Bell to create the beloved character. The screenings will be preceded by a never-before-seen video of Margaret Kerry introducing the film for a Thalian Hall audience. The video message is the last time Kerry ever appeared on camera.

Tickets for the screenings are free and available to the public online and through the Thalian Hall Box Office on a first-come, first-serve basis. Claiming a ticket is mandatory to attend the event.

Kerry, who was a Wilmington resident, passed away on June 11, 2026, following a battle with lung cancer. She was 97 years old. Thalian Hall is commissioning a portrait of her to be displayed in the new Wilde Cat Club.

“Thalian Hall is humbled to honor a beloved member of our artistic community,' said Shane Fernando, Thalian Hall CEO. “Margaret Kerry had a special relationship with the Hall and was adored by all who knew her. We are holding these screenings to honor her creative spirit and welcome in our community to celebrate her life and the legacy of her work in Disney's iconic Peter Pan film.”

For tickets, visit ThalianHall.org or call the Box Office at 910.632.2285.

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