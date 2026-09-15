JEFF DUNHAM: INAPPROPRIATE CONTACT Comes to Tanger Center in January

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Jeff Dunham and his cadre of characters are back on the road and will be making a stop at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on January 21, 2027.

A quick glance at Jeff Dunham's childhood photos reveals the milestones of youth – birthdays, graduations, awkward first dates…very awkward first dates. Nothing unusual – except for the fact that in almost every photo, he's joined by a dummy seated on his lap. Literally.

Since then, Dunham has had sold-out global concert tours, ratings-shattering broadcast specials, a best-selling author, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few Guinness Book of World Records set for good measure.

No wonder the man Slate called 'America's favorite comedian' and TIME cited as 'a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder' is able to say the things you-wouldn't-dare with his cadre of characters who tap into almost every aspect of American life. Whether the cranky old man Walter, who doubled as Wonald Grump and Ben Hiden during the last election, the hyperactive and crazy Peanut, the self-explanatory Jose the Jalapeno on a Stick, the redneck cliché NASCAR-loving Bubba J, and the utterly befuddled Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Dunham allows each to speak their mind, regardless of how much they embarrass their co-star in the process.

With standing ovations across cultures (winning audiences in Israel and Saudi Arabia on consecutive concert nights), Dunham has become arguably the most successful comedian over the past three decades. With 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and 11 million Facebook followers, he has amassed over a billion views and sold over seven million DVDs.

Tickets are on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

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