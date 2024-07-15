THE ILLUSIONISTS: MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS to be Presented at DPAC in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's the most magical time of the year… ‘Tis the season for The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays, an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment.

The new U.S. tour based off the smash-hit Broadway production is headed to more than 20 cities this holiday season and will bring the mind-blowing, family friendly show to DPAC on November 23 for one show only.



Tickets start at $39.50 + Fees and are on sale this Friday, July 19 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC Ticketmaster.com

Groups of 10 or more by emailing Groups@DPACnc.com



“Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country,” says producer Simon Painter. “The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage.”

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.



For more information about The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays and tour dates, visit http://www.theillusionistslive.com/ and follow The Illusionists on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

