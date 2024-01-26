Spotlight: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE at The Cary Arts Center

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Tickets are available at caryplayers.org for Cary Players' first show of the year - Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a witty comedy that won the Tony Award for Best Play of 2013.

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home where they bicker about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, and everything falls apart in hilarious fashion. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

*Please Note: This play contains adult language and situations. Parental discretion is advised.*

Also coming at the end of January are auditions for our next musical - Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon.  Please click through to the show page at caryplayers.org for more information, or to buy tickets. We hope to see you at the theatre!




