Spotlight: BULL DURHAM at Theatre Raleigh

Bull Durham is Coming to Durham! Tickets are now available for Theatre Raleigh's Bull Durham, A New Musical!

Based on the classic MGM film, Bull Durham, A New Musical tells the story of three lives brought together by America’s two favorite pastimes: baseball and love.



Written by the film’s original screenwriter, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, Bull Durham is a pitch perfect blend of comedy, drama, and steamy romance. Suitable for 13+

Bull Durham, A New Musical will be performed at Duke University in Reynolds Industries Theater.



