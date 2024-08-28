News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: BULL DURHAM at Theatre Raleigh

Don't miss 'Bull Durham, A New Musical' Coming to Durham

By: Aug. 28, 2024
Spotlight: BULL DURHAM at Theatre Raleigh Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Bull Durham is Coming to Durham! Tickets are now available for Theatre Raleigh's Bull Durham, A New Musical!

LATEST NEWS

Spotlight: BULL DURHAM at Theatre Raleigh
PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY
Student Blog: Studying Theatre Outside of the Classroom
Exclusive: Watch 'Brave Enough For Love' from Julie Benko Led JANE EYRE Live Capture

Based on the classic MGM film, Bull Durham, A New Musical tells the story of three lives brought together by America’s two favorite pastimes: baseball and love.

Written by the film’s original screenwriter, Ron Shelton, with music and lyrics by Susan Werner, Bull Durham is a pitch perfect blend of comedy, drama, and steamy romance. Suitable for 13+

Bull Durham, A New Musical will be performed at Duke University in Reynolds Industries Theater.
 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos