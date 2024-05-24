Spotlight: WHAT KEEPS US GOING at Schoolhouse Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Schoolhouse Theater (Broadway World's "Favorite Local Theater" for Westchester and Rockland Counties) presents the World Premiere of What Keeps Us Going, a delightful romantic comedy penned by the gifted Barbara Dana.

Directed by the one and only Austin Pendleton -renowned for his masterful touch- this production shines with a stellar ensemble led by Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba, accompanied by a constellation of Tony Award nominees (Anthony Arkin, Amelia Campbell, and Tim Jerome) and the adorable Sanchez the Wonderdog!

What Keeps Us Going promises love, laughter, and plenty of heartwarming moments: get your tickets today!

