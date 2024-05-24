Spotlight: WHAT KEEPS US GOING at Schoolhouse Theater

World Premiere of What Keeps Us Going: A New Romantic Comedy at the Schoolhouse Theater!
The Schoolhouse Theater (Broadway World's "Favorite Local Theater" for Westchester and Rockland Counties) presents the World Premiere of What Keeps Us Going, a delightful romantic comedy penned by the gifted Barbara Dana.
Directed by the one and only Austin Pendleton -renowned for his masterful touch- this production shines with a stellar ensemble led by Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba, accompanied by a constellation of Tony Award nominees (Anthony Arkin, Amelia Campbell, and Tim Jerome) and the adorable Sanchez the Wonderdog!
What Keeps Us Going promises love, laughter, and plenty of heartwarming moments: get your tickets today!
Videos