World Premiere of What Keeps Us Going: A New Romantic Comedy at the Schoolhouse Theater!

By: May. 24, 2024
Spotlight: WHAT KEEPS US GOING at Schoolhouse Theater
The Schoolhouse Theater (Broadway World's "Favorite Local Theater" for Westchester and Rockland Counties) presents the World Premiere of What Keeps Us Going, a delightful romantic comedy penned by the gifted Barbara Dana.

Directed by the one and only Austin Pendleton -renowned for his masterful touch- this production shines with a stellar ensemble led by Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba, accompanied by a constellation of Tony Award nominees (Anthony Arkin, Amelia Campbell, and Tim Jerome) and the adorable Sanchez the Wonderdog!

What Keeps Us Going promises love, laughter, and plenty of heartwarming moments: get your tickets today!




