Spotlight: MIAMI MADNESS at DC Arts Center

Rodwin tells the true story of getting hired to write a musical about the history of Miami. To be staged on a boat. Owned by a Russian oligarch. Produced by a guy who sold timeshares. What could go wrong? Hold tight as Rodwin takes his boss’ horrifying humor and spins it into gold. Who will win the death match between Californian culture and Floridian worldview? No one on a boat. Rodwin shares his love affair with the history of Miami, despite its rabidly anti-Semitic founding fathers. (very funny stuff!) He even discovers his great-grandfather may have been one of the 'Binder Boys' who fomented the 1920s Florida land rush.

Rodwin’s last show, F*ck Tinder: a love story, won Best Solo Performance at the 2018 Capital Fringe Festival during a completely sold-out run.

Comments