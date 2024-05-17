Review: THE LION KING National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on Disney’s 1994 animated film musical of the same name, The Lion King tells the story of Simba, a young lion who is supposed to succeed his father, Mufasa, as King of Pride Rock. But when Simba's uncle, Scar, kills Mufasa, Simba runs away from home after being tricked into thinking that he was responsible. As he comes of age, Simba learns some valuable perspective to go back and take his rightful place as King.

About 8 years ago, I reviewed the national tour of this Broadway blockbuster when it last came to Durham. Now, it’s back at such perfect timing. Not only will the original animated film turn 30 years old next month, but Disney Theatrical Productions is also currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. It all began when the company brought Beauty & the Beast to Broadway in 1994, and they’ve been at it ever since. This was actually my third time seeing The Lion King onstage overall. I first saw it on tour at Playhouse Square in Cleveland in 2007 when I was 13 years old and living in Northeast Ohio at the time.

As I was watching it again at DPAC, I still got chills. Julie Taymor’s staging is just as epic as ever. ‘Circle of Life’ alone continues to be one of the best staged opening numbers in Broadway history. All of the ensemble entering onto the stage from the audience throughout the show continues to be very immersive. Garth Fagan’s choreography continues to be stunning (especially when it comes to effective sequences where there’s no talking nor singing, just dance and visuals). The overall visual esthetic continues to be very dazzling, doing an excellent job of suggesting an African safari on stage.

Yet at its core is the greatest character arc for any Disney hero. We see Simba grow from a cub who” just can’t wait to be king” to losing his confidence to eventually getting it back as a grown up lion. Roger Allers & Irene Mecchi’s book successfully preserves that from the original animated film while also fleshing out the plot into a full fledged stage musical. All of the songs (consisting of the hits Elton John & Tim Rice wrote for the cartoon as well as additional material by Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, & Hans Zimmer) are brought to glorious life by the whole cast and orchestra.

Darian Sanders nails Simba’s arc as does Bryce Christian Thompson, who portrays him as a cub. Watching that unfold before the audience’s eyes is quite astonishing. Sanders in particular especially has a powerhouse moment with his big number in Act II, ‘Endless Night.’ Peter Hargrave gives a very Shakespearean performance as Scar, which is quite fitting given that The Lion King was inspired by the story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. He commands the stage throughout the show, including his two big numbers, ‘Be Prepared’ and ‘The Madness of King Scar.’ Gerald Ramsey is very caring as Mufasa, sharing such a heartfelt moment with Young Simba in Act I with his big song, ‘They Live in You.’ Mukelisiwe Goba is so memorable as Rafiki, the wise mandrill who leads Simba on his journey. Nick LaMedica as Mufasa’s anxious, yet loyal assistant Zazu successfully makes his comic relief feel spontaneous. I definitely still got a kick out of his line in Act I where he breaks the fourth wall. Khalifa White gives a strong performance as Simba’s childhood friend, Nala, who leads a powerful number in Act II titled ‘Shadowlands.’ Ritisha Chakraborty is also quite talented portraying that character as a cub. Nick Cordileone & John E. Brady both make for a terrific comic duo as Timon & Pumbaa, respectively.

Many generations have continued to fall in love with The Lion King for the very first time to this day. I was fortunate enough to have attended the show with a friend who had never seen it before, and now it’s her favorite Broadway show. This may have been my third time, but it still proves to be very emotionally empowering. That’s how powerful an impact Lion King still has on audiences. If you’ve never seen it before, run, don’t walk. If you have seen it before, there’s always a good excuse to go again.

The national tour is currently running at the Durham Performing Arts Center through June 9th. For more information, please click here.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.