Interview: Stage Manager Jada B. Smith on Raleigh Little Theatre, Theatre Raleigh, and more

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Jada B. Smith is a stage manager and theatre technician from Raleigh, North Carolina. Some of her recent credits include Theatre Raleigh’s productions of COME FROM AWAY and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND as well as Raleigh Little Theatre’s productions of MAD LIBS LIVE! and THE COLOR PURPLE. Up next, she’ll be a Stage Management Fellow for the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota for their 2026-27 season. We discussed a lot of this and more.

To start things off, would you mind telling us about your new job with CTC?

JBS: So I'm the Stage Management Fellow for Children's Theatre Company's season this year, and it's been a really exciting process. In my position, I pretty much will be working under their residential stage managers. Just learning about how they go about hosting their productions and their process. It's a really valuable learning opportunity for me as a beginner in the early career profession. So in my position, I will be helping with paperwork all throughout the rehearsal process, learning about their processes through tech and, understudy, rehearsals, and all the way through opening.

How did the opportunity come about?

JBS: I actually found this on OffStage Jobs. That's where a lot of the job listings are for people who are kind of looking for things in the theater world. They list anything from a temporary position to full-time. I happened to stumble across this job opportunity because I was looking for positions for early career professionals. When I read the job description, I was like, “oh, this is exactly what I want to do.” I thought it would be a really great fit for me. So I took a leap of faith, and I applied. Even though I was living in North Carolina at the time, I was like, “you know what? If it's meant to be, it'll be.” So here I am.

How excited are you to be starting?

JBS: Oh, I'm very excited. It's been a little nerve-wracking, considering it was such a big move, but the people here have been so nice and so welcoming. Anytime I have a question, everyone is very eager to come and help me out with learning anything. They are very open to me learning in other departments as well. So that has been really exciting to look forward to a little later on in the season.

What are you most looking forward to with the job?

JBS: I think I'm really looking forward to working on The Grinch because it's a classic. Everyone knows the movie with Jim Carrey or the classic animated TV version. So I'm really excited to work on that one, because I heard it's one of the biggest shows that they put on every year. They have a big turnout, and this will be my first time working on the show. That is definitely the production that I'm looking forward to the most, and getting to learn the backstage process, and how the stage managers handle it every year.

What does it mean to you to be working with a theatre company that specializes in putting on shows for the next generation of audiences?

JBS: I think it means a lot to me because I grew up loving theater and wanting to pretty much put my hands in all different aspects of the theater world. Everything from performing to backstage. I did grow up in an athlete family, so it was kind of one of those things where, they weren't really familiar with the theater world, they didn't really know how to nurture that aspect of my life. So for me, being in the position where I get to work with the next generation, it kind of heals the inner child in me. Being able to work with kids, knowing that these kids have the passion for theater and wanting to perform and be storytellers, and I'm just so grateful to be a part of that process.

Going back to the beginning, how did you first get started in the theatre?

JBS: I actually started off as a performer. I performed in my local church, and I also sang in the children's choir. When I got to middle school, I was taking theater classes. When I got to high school, I was taking theater and chorus, so I've always kind of had that performer aspect throughout my life. I got into stage management when I was in college because I really wanted to touch on more technical aspects of the theater world, and so that was where I kind of learned all of that. I guess when I graduated, I was like, “I definitely want to work with children and nurture that part of themselves.” Once again, looping back to the inner child in me, and being able to nurture them, and see them grow up is a pleasure, really.

Do you recall your first job as stage manager?

JBS: It was at Raleigh Little Theatre as an assistant stage manager for their production of The Color Purple. I was overwhelmed with so much joy being in the room because it was not only my first stage manager job, but it was the first job, or first show that I ever did that had an all-Black cast. That was a very, unique experience. I loved every second of it.

As a contributor for BroadwayWorld here in Raleigh, I’ve managed to cover a couple productions you previously worked on such as Once on This Island and Come From Away. How do you look back at your time working with Theatre Raleigh?

JBS: I think with Theater Raleigh, it was the first time I had ever worked with industry professionals. I learned so much working there, especially with the other ASM, Caroline ‘ODee’ O’Dekirk. I love her so much and she taught me almost everything I know. I think that not only were they very welcoming to me being new to the industry, but everyone who I came across was always welcome to lend a helping hand. It's a very unique experience working with industry professionals because they taught me how to not only balance business, but also recognize that you can play in the room. It is a time for play, as well as business, balancing the two.

Looking ahead into the future, where do you see your career going within the next 10 years or so?

JBS: I really hope to work with CTC again. I know that the previous fellow is currently working for them now. I think after CTC, I would love to go on a tour at some point. That would be really exciting. I would love to travel and continue my stage management work.

Before we go, do you have any other upcoming projects you’d like to share with us?

JBS: As of right now, I'm mainly focused on my work at CTC. Since I will be here throughout the entire season, I'm currently working on Pinocchio. Then we have our Curtain Call Ball coming up, which is their annual fundraiser gala. Then after that, the next show I'll be ASMing is Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Jada, I thank you very much for devoting your time to this conversation. For those who’d like to keep up with your career, where can people find you on the internet?

JBS: I can be found on Instagram at jbsmithxo, or you can find me on LinkedIn at Jada B. Smith.

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