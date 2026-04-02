Review: Theatre Raleigh's COME FROM AWAY

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Come From Away is based on a true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small Canadian town turned into an international sleep-over when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's air strip on September 11th, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that they're all part of a global family.

This is my third time reviewing Come From Away. I previously covered both of the national tour’s engagements at DPAC in 2020 and 2023, respectively. Now, it’s available for licensing to schools and local theatre companies all over the country through Music Theatre International. 2026 seems like an appropriate year for anyone to produce this musical as it will mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and how the people of Gander responded. The themes of the show also makes this an appropriate start for Theatre Raleigh’s 2026 season.

No matter how many times I’ve seen Come From Away, whether it would be on stage or through the live capture on Apple TV+, this iteration felt unique for various reasons. This production is staged in the round, which truly makes the experience more immersive. As you walk inside the De Ann S. Jones Theatre, you really feel as if you’ve entered the Canadian town of Gander. Benedict R. Fancy’s sets consist of wooden trees surrounding different corners of the stage, Canadian flags above two areas of the audience, and different Gander signs above the other two. The center stage represents a hill where all the action takes place.

Under Tim Seib’s direction, he pulls off such creative flourishes. Before the show begins, a few cast members come out to greet the audience. The pre-show announcement is very cleverly done in the style of an airplane pilot prior to takeoff. Once we get into the thick of things, it’s a nonstop roller coaster of emotions. Rob Denton’s lighting perfectly reflects each of the moods felt throughout. Ella Brooks’ costumes do have a similar look to Toni-Leslie James’ from the Broadway production, but she does at least do her own thing with them. There may not be a ton of dancing in the show, but in the sequences where it’s present, Mandie Rapoza’s choreography comes off as elaborate.

As one of the themes of Come From Away involves community, everyone in the 12-person ensemble works very well together as their own tight-knit community. They all successfully go back and forth between each of their characters as well as their specific dialects. Among the standouts are Jon Parker Douglas as Oz, Sai Graham as Bob, Jonah Ho’okano as Kevin J., Eric Jon Mahlum as Claude, Payton Prince as Janice, Yolanda Rabun as Hannah, Anne Scaramuzzo as Beulah, and Jeremy Woodard as Kevin T. The latter of whom I previously saw play that role at DPAC in 2023. Although Sara Jean Ford as Captain Beverly Bass delivers such soaring vocals. Her rendition of the big solo number, ‘Me and the Sky’ is an absolute highlight.

In this day and age where there’s so much uncertainty going on in the world, Come From Away continues to stay as relevant as ever. Irene Sankoff & David Hein’s poignant musical is the perfect reminder of how no matter the circumstance, we can all get through it together. At the end of the day, there’ll always be a light at the end of a dark tunnel.

Theatre Raleigh's production is currently running through April 19th. For more information, please click here.

More on De Ann S. Jones Theatre Recent Articles Interview: Sara Jean Ford of Theatre Raleigh's COME FROM AWAY 3/25/2026

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