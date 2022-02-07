SE EU VIVESSE TU MORRIAS Comes to Teatro das figuras This Month
This is a show by Miguel Castro Caldas, Lígia Soares, Filipe Pinto, Gonçalo Alegria, Miguel Loureiro and Tiago Barbosa.
Se Eu Vivesse Tu Morrias comes to Teatro das figuras on Wednesday 16 February, 2022. This is a show by Miguel Castro Caldas, Lígia Soares, Filipe Pinto, Gonçalo Alegria, Miguel Loureiro and Tiago Barbosa.
The title of this show is taken from Robespierre's pseudo-epitaph: "Passing by, do not cry for my death, if I lived you would die." The passer-by and Robespierre cannot be alive at the same time and yet that is what playwrights and actors roughly do in theater: the playwright dies, and the actor resurrects him without dying himself.
Let's take someone who reads a text aloud, in public, with paper in hand: we are facing the simultaneity of their presence and their non-presence (both of the text and of the reader). With this show, we want to highlight the non-presence, the phantasmagoria, the other event that is not what actors usually claim as the here and now. Bringing the dead further into the picture. We are not going to summon the dead to life, we are going to summon ourselves there. And for that we ask the text to help us on this journey of death. Page three; let's start.
Credits:
Direction and text: Miguel Castro Caldas
Design: Miguel Castro Caldas, Lígia Soares and Filipe Pinto
Scenery and costumes: Filipe Pinto
Creation and interpretation: Lígia Soares, Miguel Loureiro and Tiago Barbosa
Creation, sound, video and light: Gonçalo Alegria
Light and technical direction: Cristóvão Cunha
Light assembly and operation: Tasso Adamopoulos
Pre-production: Marta Raquel Fonseca
Executive Production: Ritual de Domingo
Creation and assistance to the essays: Catarina Salomé Marques
Technical Director: Cristovão Cunha
Co-production: Culturgest
Support: GDA, AND Lab, Espaço no Tempo, Independent Productions. Amena Cove, Gaivotas Cultural Center - CML
Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/56063/se-eu-vivesse-tu-morrias.aspx.