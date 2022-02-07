SE EU VIVESSE TU MORRIAS Comes to Teatro das figuras This Month

Se Eu Vivesse Tu Morrias comes to Teatro das figuras on Wednesday 16 February, 2022. This is a show by Miguel Castro Caldas, Lígia Soares, Filipe Pinto, Gonçalo Alegria, Miguel Loureiro and Tiago Barbosa.

The title of this show is taken from Robespierre's pseudo-epitaph: "Passing by, do not cry for my death, if I lived you would die." The passer-by and Robespierre cannot be alive at the same time and yet that is what playwrights and actors roughly do in theater: the playwright dies, and the actor resurrects him without dying himself.

Let's take someone who reads a text aloud, in public, with paper in hand: we are facing the simultaneity of their presence and their non-presence (both of the text and of the reader). With this show, we want to highlight the non-presence, the phantasmagoria, the other event that is not what actors usually claim as the here and now. Bringing the dead further into the picture. We are not going to summon the dead to life, we are going to summon ourselves there. And for that we ask the text to help us on this journey of death. Page three; let's start.

Credits:

Direction and text: Miguel Castro Caldas

Design: Miguel Castro Caldas, Lígia Soares and Filipe Pinto

Scenery and costumes: Filipe Pinto

Creation and interpretation: Lígia Soares, Miguel Loureiro and Tiago Barbosa

Creation, sound, video and light: Gonçalo Alegria

Light and technical direction: Cristóvão Cunha

Light assembly and operation: Tasso Adamopoulos

Pre-production: Marta Raquel Fonseca

Executive Production: Ritual de Domingo

Creation and assistance to the essays: Catarina Salomé Marques

Technical Director: Cristovão Cunha

Co-production: Culturgest

Support: GDA, AND Lab, Espaço no Tempo, Independent Productions. Amena Cove, Gaivotas Cultural Center - CML

