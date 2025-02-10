ORESTEIA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oresteia by Robert Icke made its Czech premieres 6 and 7 February 2025 at The National Theatre. A loose adaptation of the Aeschylus’ trilogy in a contemporary modern take by British playwright Robert Icke, a monumental, layered drama that strongly and cruelly reflects the present situation.

A world after the war, the world of heroes and the world of losers. The world of sacrifice and honour, the world of strong men and even stronger women. And also, the world of new beginnings and hope, forgiveness, remorse, but also inner rage, moral guilt and endless questions. What drives political leaders to start a war? Where to find justice? Where is the truth? How important is to forgive? How shall one remain sain and make moral decisions in such a world?

This modern-day story presents the ancient history of the house of Atreus as a thriller, as well as a personal and social drama about the perils of anger and futility of revenge. General Agamemnon, his wife Clytemnestra and children Iphigenia, Electra and Orestes relive their notorious adventures in the antiquity of modern era. On the fundaments of the over two-thousand-year-old play, Robert Icke boldly and convincingly builds a compelling and attractive family saga about the neurotic world on the brink of destruction, but also about hope and faith in new beginnings. Again, he poses the eternal question of the boundaries between right and wrong and the possibility to find and serve justice.

