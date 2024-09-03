Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Bouquet comes to The National Theatre in Prague this month. Performances run 3 September - 9 March.

The book, featuring symbolism bound with nature, everyday rural life and tradition, comprises passionate and erotic tales teeming with supernatural beings and macabre phantoms. The Wedding Shirts, The Water Goblin and The Noonday Witch, magical myths of love and spine-chilling fables, was adapted for the stage of The National Theatre historical building by the SKUTR creative tandem of stage directors Martin Kukučka and Lukáš Trpišovský. The two artists have a penchant for the subjects treated by Erben – ritualised archetypal themes, such as love and death, the relationships between the mother and the child, man and woman, humans and nature, have appeared in their productions in a myriad of forms and contexts.

Official photos: Pavel Hejný



Suitable for audience from 10 years.

We would like to thank the company PRECIOSA for creation a dress made of a crystal matrix for Anna Fialová who plays the water goblin’s wife in the poem The Water Goblin.

