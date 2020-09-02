Madalena Alberto and John Addison to Star in Portugal in UM MUSICAL NO SOFÁ

The show will be performed on Friday 18th September 2020 (9.30pm) at Ateneu Comercial do Porto.

West End performers Madalena Alberto and John Addison will star in a brand new musical revue in Portugal. UM MUSICAL NO SOFÁ - Live on Stage will be performed on Friday 18th September 2020 (9.30pm) at Ateneu Comercial do Porto in Porto, Portugal.



Madalena and John have been stuck at home for almost 4 months. They've watched all that was available on Netflix, participated in all the possible Zoom classes and taken part in all conceivable Instagram Lives. Frustration sets in and, in a mission to revive their love for show business and with their industry brought to its knees, the couple decide to perform their favourite musical theatre songs (in their living room and in their best pyjamas).



Part play, part concert, this show is the direct consequence of two actors, a director and producer, forced to return to Portugal halfway through a pandemic. It's a love letter to the theatre arts, in all its forms.



UM MUSICAL NO SOFÁ includes songs from musicals such as CATS, EVITA, LES MISERABLES or CHICAGO.



Directed by Tânia Azevedo and co-produced by André Sequeira and Elenco Produções, this is a bilingual show devised with the cast, that aims at sharing the lockdown struggles most of us can relate to. Tickets on sale at https://ticketline.sapo.pt/evento/um-musical-no-sofa-live-on-stage-51309

