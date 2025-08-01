HERE I AM Adds Extra Performance at The Phoenix Arts Club Due to Popular Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The CoLab Network has announced an additional performance of Here I Am – Celebrating the Songs That Got Us Here following overwhelming audience demand. The added show will take place on Monday 18 August at 8:30 p.m. at The Phoenix Arts Club in London.

Starring rising talents Jeevan Braich and Marianthe Panas, Here I Am debuted to a sold-out crowd earlier this week, earning multiple standing ovations for its mix of musical theatre showstoppers, jazz standards, and heartfelt pop ballads.

The show highlights the duo's personal journeys and the songs that have defined them—delivered with live accompaniment from a three-piece band led by musical director Peter Woollard.

Braich, a breakout star of Starlight Express, recently won The Stage Debut Award and WhatsOnStage Award for Best Debut. Panas, originally from South Africa and a South Africa’s Got Talent semi-finalist, made her UK professional debut in Starlight Express after training at ArtsEd.

Tickets for the newly added performance on 18 August are £18 plus booking fee.