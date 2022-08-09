triangle productions to Present THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

triangle productions presents the side-splitting comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, this September.

Chaos has ensued as there has been a murder in the manor! HOW DARE THERE BE A MURDER ON THE NIGHT OF FLORENCE'S ENGAGEMENT PARTY! WHO DID IT? WILL WE FIND OUT?

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! ALL IN 75 MINUTES!

Featuring Joe Healy, Dave Cole, Melissa Whitney, Alex Fox, James Sharinghousen, Lisamarie Harrison, Jason Coffey, and Gary Wayne Cash.

This is an indoor event with the following COVID-19 protocol will be required when attending mask-wearing and social distancing.

Running September 8-24, 2022. $15-$35 depending on seat location No handling or exchange charges. www.trianglepro.org. 503-239-5919.