Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets For The Peoria Premiere OfÂ DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Go On Sale January 9 AtÂ The Peoria Civic Center

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Jan. 03, 2023 Â 
Tickets For The Peoria Premiere OfÂ DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Go On Sale January 9 AtÂ The Peoria Civic Center

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the Peoria premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Monday, January 9 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES and will take the stage at the Peoria Civic Center for eight performances May 30- June 4, 2023.

Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN will be available at BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says Dear Evan Hansen is "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."


Declared "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show's original cast won a Daytime Emmy Award for "Best Musical Performance on a Daytime Talk Show" for their performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's "Today Show," only the second Broadway show in history to win that category.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, made an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A Deluxe Album of the Grammy-winning cast recording, with six bonus tracks including "Waving Through a Window" performed by pop star Katy Perry.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Lindsay Levine. Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Sash Bischoff and Adam Quinn are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor.

The touring production of Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Stacey Mindich. The co-producers are Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and The Shubert Organization, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson are Executive Producers.

For more information, please visit DearEvanHansen.com

Please Note: BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose Theatr Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Listen: TheÂ PlayÂ On Podcasts Series Presents Tracy Youngs THE WINTERS TALE Photo
Listen: TheÂ PlayÂ On Podcasts Series Presents Tracy Young's THE WINTER'S TALE
Building uponÂ PlayÂ On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance,Â PlayÂ On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences.
Student Blog: Finals & Projects & Homework, Oh My! Photo
Student Blog: Finals & Projects & Homework, Oh My!
For me, burnout started to set in right after Thanksgiving break. Like most students, I took those few days to relax, spend time with family, and not think about schoolwork. I dreaded the turnaround time from Thanksgiving break to the long haul grind to finals week. I wore down quickly. Desperately, I needed something to boost my spirits and motivate me to get through finals week.
Good Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART This January Photo
Good Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART This January
Good Theater welcomes the new year and continues its 20th anniversary season with Crimes of the Heart, running January 11th through January 29th.

More Hot Stories For You


Listen: TheÂ PlayÂ On Podcasts Series Presents Tracy Young's THE WINTER'S TALEListen: TheÂ PlayÂ On Podcasts Series Presents Tracy Young's THE WINTER'S TALE
December 23, 2022

Building uponÂ PlayÂ On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance,Â PlayÂ On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences.
Good Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART This JanuaryGood Theater Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART This January
December 21, 2022

Good Theater welcomes the new year and continues its 20th anniversary season with Crimes of the Heart, running January 11th through January 29th.
Lakewood Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GHOST OF DAVID BELASCO By C.S. WhitcombLakewood Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE GHOST OF DAVID BELASCO By C.S. Whitcomb
December 16, 2022

Kick off the new year with a clever and quick-witted farce by C.S. Whitcomb as Lakewood Theatre Company continues its 70th anniversary season of live theatre with The Ghost of David Belasco directed by Stephanie Mulligan.Â 
NW Children's Theater Brings Magic Back To Downtown Portland With New Arts CenterNW Children's Theater Brings Magic Back To Downtown Portland With New Arts Center
December 16, 2022

Northwest Children's Theater (NWCT) is moving to Broadway! After 30 years at their historic home at the NW Neighborhood Cultural Center, NWCT is converting the fourplex movie theater located at 1000 Broadway into a multi-venue arts center for youth.
BACK TO THE FUTURE Stars Lloyd, Thompson & Wilson To Join Michael J. Fox At FAN EXPO PortlandBACK TO THE FUTURE Stars Lloyd, Thompson & Wilson To Join Michael J. Fox At FAN EXPO Portland
December 15, 2022

The future is... February 17-18, 2023, with the announcement that Back to the Future standouts Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson will attend FAN EXPO Portland. The trio joins Michael J. Fox, announced last week, at Oregon Convention Center, on the growing celebrity guest roster.
share