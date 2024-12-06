Review: SCENES OF THE SEASON at Northwest Theatre Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What role does Mrs. Claus play in getting all the presents delivered? How did Hans Grueber assemble his team to storm the Nakatomi Plaza? What drives Krampus’s mission to punish naughty children? Northwest Theatre Workshop’s SCENES OF THE SEASON, now running at Rose City Book Pub, is a fully immersive theatrical experience that puts the spotlight on these and other supporting characters from classic holiday tales.

This inventive production unfolds through six short vignettes, penned by local playwrights and composers: Brad Bolchunos, Nancy Campbell, Ciji Guerin, Justine Hanlon, Paul Harlan, Wayne Harrel, Duncan Kass, and Zella Selvoy Devan. Live piano music by Duncan Kass ties the pieces together. The result is a show that’s fresh and funny.

I can’t tell you too much because part of the fun is in the discovery. On opening night, the pub was packed. Arriving 20 minutes early, I managed to snag one of the last available seats. Patrons were enjoying food, drinks, and books when, suddenly, the show began. The vignettes emerged seamlessly from the crowd, creating the sensation of eavesdropping on snippets of real conversations rather than watching a play. Sometimes the actors were already seated, blending into the background, while other times they entered through the front door. Several unsuspecting pub-goers stumbled into the performance. I mistook an enthusiastic audience member for a cast member. You really never knew what’s about to happen.

Overall, the vignettes were entertaining, the music was great, and the informal, interactive setting brought a unique energy. If you’re looking to shake up your usual holiday entertainment, this is it.

Pro tip: Some action takes place right at the tables, so aim for a seat near the center of the room or at the bar for the best view.

Entry is by donation ($15 recommended), and there are four more shows:

Dec. 9 @ 7pm

Dec. 14 @ 2pm

Dec. 15 @ 4pm

Dec. 20 @ 7pm

Get there early to enjoy a drink, a meal, and support a local business. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Roy Arauz Photography

