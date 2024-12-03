Review: FIVE GOLDEN RINGS at Broadway Rose

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FIVE GOLDEN RINGS, now playing at Broadway Rose, is the perfect way to get you in the holiday spirit. This delightful musical, with a book by Stephen Garvey and music and lyrics by David Abbinanti, is a loving sendup of those cozy Christmas movies shown on a certain greeting card channel that many people secretly (or not-so-secretly) adore.

I will admit that I was one of just a handful of people in the audience who have never actually watched one of these movies, but this musical made me want to see what the fuss is all about (according to an excellent mini history in the program, there are 47 such movies debuting this year alone!).

FIVE GOLDEN RINGS, which I saw on preview night, opens with a jolly-looking bearded man in a red sweater (played by Brandon B. Weaver) welcoming the audience to a snowglobe come to life. He ensures there will be no plot twists, no surprises, and a guaranteed happy ending. The story unfolds as promised: Holly (Erin Tamblyn), a big-city business executive, finds herself snowed in at a charming Vermont bed and breakfast owned by Lance, a rugged yet endearing widower (Nick Serrone). She has a slimeball fiance (Adam John Roper), he has a cute kid (Hailee Elders), and you can pretty much work out the rest.

While FIVE GOLDEN RINGS is super corny, it’s corny in absolutely the best way, full of clever humor and irresistible charm. Abbinanti’s songs are catchy and smart, and the script is a delightful blend of affectionate satire and genuine holiday cheer.

The cast is great, led by Tamblyn, who has a beautiful voice and a knack for this type of comedy. I was particularly impressed with the strong ensemble of Dustin Fuentes, Brian Kennedy, Gabie Mbenza-Ngoma, and Blythe Woodland. And keep an eye on Elders – I imagine we’ll be seeing a lot more of her as time goes on.

Overall, this production delivers on making you feel like you’re curled up on your couch with a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa. It’s festive and heartwarming, even for those of us who aren’t big into Christmas movies.

The entire run is sold out, but you might still be able to snag a seat due to last-minute cancellations. If you can, I highly recommend that you do.

FIVE GOLDEN RINGS runs through December 22. More details and how to get tickets here.

Photo credit: Fletcher Wold

