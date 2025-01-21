Review: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Imago Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the greatest works in the American theatrical canon has arrived at Imago Theatre. Tennessee Williams' A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE continues to command attention more than 75 years after its Broadway debut, and this production, clocking in at over three hours, gives audiences ample time to immerse themselves in its world.

This production, which I saw in a preview performance, engages with the play's examination of class struggle and gender dynamics, while maintaining focus on its central theme: the sometimes necessary tension between truth and illusion. From a distance, everything appears beautiful, but look closer and you'll find something darker lurking just beneath the surface.

A vibrantly colored, flower-adorned New Orleans balcony stands in sharp contrast to the drabness of a small apartment. This visual metaphor provides the backdrop for the story of Blanche DuBois (played by Meghan Daaboul), a faded Southern belle seeking refuge with her sister Stella (Jaiden Wirth) and volatile brother-in-law Stanley (Max Bernsohn). As the story unfolds, we watch every relationship succumb to a sort of existential rot, like the water stains climbing up the apartment walls.

Director Jerry Mouawad's approach favors the understated (Blanche is a frail bird), punctuated by the explosive (Stanley is an unpredictable volcano), which creates a sense of uneasiness throughout. Myrrh Larsen’s sound design mirrors this dynamic – the revelry of the French Quarter mingles with discordant musical elements that seem to echo the deterioration of Blanche's mental state.

Williams' meditation on truth, desire, and survival still resonates, and his masterful writing ensures that even after three hours, the final moments of STREETCAR remain as powerful as ever.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE runs at Imago Theatre through February 2. Details and tickets here.

Reader Reviews