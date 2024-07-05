Review: A SEAGULL at Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Youth, innocence, desire, love, art – so all-encompassing, yet so ephemeral. In Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble’s (PETE’s) A SEAGULL, a new translation and adaptation of Chekhov’s The Seagull by Štěpán Šimek now running at Portland Center Stage, four artists and the people who surround them wrestle with what it means to be a creator, a lover, and a human being in our messy, complicated world.

This is the fourth and final production in PETE’s Chekov project, and, of the ones I’ve seen, it’s the play that goes the farthest in terms of adapting and updating, which is fitting for a play about the new replacing the old. Arkadina, an aging actress, and her younger boyfriend, the successful writer Trigorin, arrive at a country estate to see a new play by Arkadina’s son Konstantin, an aspiring playwright, and starring Nina, an aspiring actress. There are artistic conflicts, romantic entanglements, unrequited love, and a host of other things that can both inspire and dash hopes and dreams.

This version, directed by Rebecca Lingafelter, is all about the art – the act of creating it, the people who are involved, and how it changes with each generation. The adaptation includes stories not typically heard – not just of the characters, but the actors as individuals, as well as crew members who are usually unseen by audiences. If Chekhov's play is about new forms of theatre, this production completely transforms our idea of the form.

Lingafelter’s strong artistic vision is complemented by fierce and unflinching performances, most notably by Maureen Porter as Arkadina, Ken Yoshikawa as Konstantin, and Cristi Miles, who brings depth and complexity to melancholy Masha. In addition, the design team (Jenny Ampersand, Miranda K. Hardy, Peter Ksander, Trevor Sargent, Mark Valadez, and Katie Shook) has outdone themselves.

I have a secret hope that PETE will remount all of their Chekhov’s – one of my biggest Portland Theatre regrets is that I missed Three Sisters. Don’t make a similar mistake! See A SEAGULL while you can.

A SEAGULL runs through July 13 at Portland Center Stage. Details and tickets here.

Photo by Owen Carey

