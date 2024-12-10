Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Playhouse’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a holiday tradition that never fails to warm the heart, and this year’s production, under the direction of Charles Grant, is in the running for the best yet. With Rick Lombardo’s adaptation and original music by Lombardo and Anna Lackaff, this timeless tale of redemption comes to life with energy and emotion.

As someone who looks forward to this show every year, I’ll admit I’m biased — but it always holds up, and this year’s production is no exception. The cast is truly stellar, with excellent performances across the board. Lester Purry delivers a transformative and deeply affecting Scrooge, taking the audience on a profound journey from curmudgeonly miser to joyous benefactor. Benjamin Tissel is perfectly cast in his multiple roles, particularly the ever-resilient Bob Cratchit, while Lauren Steele and Claire Rigsby bring vitality and versatility (not to mention their gorgeous singing voices) to their various characters.

What makes this year’s production shine even brighter is Grant’s inspired direction, which brings out the emotional nuances of Dickens’ story in fresh and poignant ways. The Ghost of Christmas Future in particular is truly unforgettable — an inventive and haunting interpretation that gave me chills.

While the show retains its beloved magic year after year, this production feels both comfortingly familiar and strikingly new. The live music, evocative design, and joyful spirit make it an experience that’s perfect for audiences of all ages.

Take everyone you know — friends, family, children, and even that Scrooge in your life — and immerse yourself in this warm, wonderful evening of theatre.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through December 29. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Ela Roman

