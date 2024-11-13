RELLA THE MUSICAL is Coming to Echo Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new adaptation of the Cinderella story will give a fresh take on an ancient folktale at Echo Theater Company on November 23 and 24.. 'Rella the Musical' explores themes of racism, colorism, elitism, and the complexities of family dynamics, all told through a unique blend of musical theater, pop, hip hop, and enchanting North African folk music traditions.

This innovative production centers around a mixed-race woman with dreams of becoming a pioneering circus artist. Despite her talent, she struggles with limited resources and support. Through serendipitous encounters, she connects with a diverse community of immigrants and artists who show her the power of embracing diversity and finding strength in community.

November 2024 marks the premiere of 'Rella the Musical' in concert form. Over one magical weekend, theatergoers will experience the full musical in its sung-through entirety. This concert production is an early and exciting phase where the creators can share the rich, melodic world of 'Rella' with audiences. Looking ahead, audiences can anticipate a fully staged production of 'Rella,' featuring stunning acrobatics and dance.

The show will marry traditional folkloric movement with modern musical theater choreography. Guests will be invited into the interactive Night Bazaar to immerse themselves in 'Rella's' vibrant world before witnessing the dazzling visuals and music on stage. At its core, 'Rella the Musical' celebrates the evolution of new, original works. By presenting this concert version, the creators invite supporters to invest their time and energy in the musical's journey.

As circus artists perform incredible feats and the stage comes alive with centuries-old dance traditions and contemporary movements, audiences will feel a sweet familiarity with the songs. They will know they have played a part in bringing this extraordinary story to life.

