Portland Center Stage Presents PETE'S A SEAGULL

PCS presents PETE's a seagull from June 29-July 13 in the Ellyn Bye Studio Theatre at Portland Center Stage (128 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209)

a seagull is a love letter and an elegy, the building of a play, the striking of a set, the putting on and taking off of roles and hats and moments. The play is asking us to reckon with our role as artists in the world. The play is also begging you to continue to put on your shoes and walk out the door and come to the Theatre to be with us in a darkened room with lights.

There will be dead birds and beating hearts.

This project is the culmination of 10 years of PETE working on new translations of Chekhov plays. Drawing on Štĕpán Šimek's translation of Chekhov's The Seagull and the writing of company member Chris Gonzalez (Cardiac Organ: A Goth Cabaret, The Americans), PETE will devise a new play that asks: what are we all really doing here?

Directed by PETE co-artistic director Rebecca Lingafelter, with text by company member Chris Gonzalez (PETE's Cardiac Organ and The Americans) and original translation by Štĕpán Šimek, the play features performances by PETE co-artistic directors Jacob Coleman, Cristi Miles and Amber Whitehall, alongside guest performers Maureen Porter (Third Rail Rep), Ken Yoshikawa (Puck in the recent PCS staging of Midsummer), Damaris Webb (Vanport Mosaic), and Roo Welsh (PETE's The Americans). PETE's design team, as always, features company members Jenny Ampersand (costumes), Miranda k Hardy (lights), Peter Ksander (set), Trevor Sargent (video/systems), and Mark Valadez (sound).

About PCS Presents:

"PCS Presents” at Portland Center Stage is a new community-based model of presenting performances in partnership with local artists and arts companies in the region. Offering residencies in our spaces, community arts organizations bring in their own creative teams to create the productions of their dreams. Portland Center Stage offers ticketing support through the PCS box office, creative earned income sharing, as well as support from the marketing department who will help spread the word to PCS audiences and beyond.

About PETE:

PETE is a company of artists who make new plays in a collaborative way. We make visceral work that vanguards design and embodiment. We are committed to creative rigor, to the enrichment of our local arts ecology, and to . We challenge established notions of theatrical form and content with innovative practice, presentation and organization. We strive to achieve a radical kind of presence shared with audiences in the performance event.

PETE has been making performance since its inception in 2011, including Fronteriza, a personal reckoning with borderlands; Weather Room, a mobile environment-script; Beckett Women, an evening of shorts; Our Ruined House, spy vs spy meets electro-pop dance party; Deception Unit, a vodka-soaked kitchen-sink tragi-comedy; How to Learn, a lecture performance on education, privilege and knowledge; a collaboration on new English translations of Chekhov's major work with translator Stepan Simek, including our most recent, Cherry Orchard. In addition, PETE facilitates training for working professionals and emerging artists. PETE offers a year-long training program and incubator for new work, The Institute for Contemporary Performance.

PETE is Jacob Coleman, Rebecca Lingafelter, Cristi Miles, and Amber Whitehall, with Jenny Ampersand, Molly Gardner, Chris Gonzalez, Maggie Heath, Miranda k Hardy, Peter Ksander, Kristina Mast, Trevor Sargent, Robert Quillen Camp, and Mark Valadez.

More info at petensemble.org.

