PETE Will Present FAENA This Month

PETE Presents an initiative that supports the production and presentation of new work by emerging artists will present FAENA on January 31-Feb 2 at 7:30pm.

The third iteration of PETE Presents comes to us from the twisted mind of Dylan Hankins. Faena is a biological, gastronomical, political, philosophical, anthropological, economical, existential, sexual, scatalogical, comical, and linguistic foray into the grotesque world of bullfighting. Performed in Castilian Spanish and live-interpreted into English, Faena follows our absurd hero Víctor, a virile matador, as his pride and machismo lead him to his inevitable DEATH, much to the chagrin of his poor, worried-sick mother, Carmen.

Faena is an homage to the esperpento, a uniquely Spanish genre of tragicomedy that utilizes baroque, flamboyant, and grotesque exaggerations of reality to comment on a deeper truth. So pop some popcorn and grab your opera classes, because you're not gonna wanna miss the blood, the guts, the sex, and the drama.

About PETE Presents:

PETE Presents is an initiative that supports the production and presentation of new work by emerging artists. The program provides resources to emerging artists including space for tech and performance, box office, marketing, artistic mentorship and an artist stipend to support the creation and presentation of performance that aligns with PETE's mission to propose new ways of being through creative inquiry and performance. Artists are invited to participate on an annual basis and usually have graduated from PETE's ICP Program in Contemporary Performance.

About the artist:

Dylan Hankins studied World Languages at La Universidad de Alicante and Lewis & Clark College ('21). Since then he has gone on to translate two works from the Spanish: Miguel Romero Esteo's Tartessos: a Memorial (to/from) the Darkness and Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba. He is also an alumnus of PETE ICP ('21) where he first worked on REM which would later become his residency piece at CoHo theatre entitled S p r a w l. Other notable works include: (de)composition, Spear (Corrib Theatre), and Reflections of a Garbage Collector (Lewis & Clark). His goal has always been to transcend the binaries between “high art” and “low art,” morality and libertinism, the holy and the impure, the personal and the foreign, the profound and the profoundly dumb, and, by doing so, make such distinctions feel unimportant.

PETE Presents FAENA

Written and directed by Dylan Hankins

Shows: Jan 31-Feb 2 at 7:30pm

Venue: CoHo Productions (2257 NW Raleigh St.)

Tickets: $0-$15

