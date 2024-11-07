HART Fertile Ground Festival Calls For Submissions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HART Theatre has announced its participation as a producing venue for the 2025 Fertile Ground Festival running from April 5th through April 20th. As the only producing venue in Hillsboro, HART represents the west side of Portland in this celebrated festival of new works. Generous support from the Hillsboro Community Foundation, which administers the Grant T. Johnson and Peggy Pipes Memorial Foundation Grant, has made it possible for HART to expand the reach of Fertile Ground and bring this inspiring showcase of original productions to Hillsboro's vibrant arts community. This funding is instrumental in helping HART fulfill its vision to engage, educate, and enrich the community through quality, accessible theatre.

HART is now taking submissions for both full-length plays and one-act pieces. We are seeking completed scripts, though works still in the developmental stage are welcome. Submitted works must be new and original, from local playwrights, having never been officially produced or performed at a theatre. This opportunity allows selected artists to present their projects through a range of formats-including table readings, staged readings, or fully produced performances-within the Fertile Ground Festival.

Selected works will receive full sponsorship by HART Theatre, which includes designated time slots for presentations and extensive marketing support to promote each project throughout the festival. This is an exciting opportunity for local playwrights and creatives to have their work brought to life on stage and reach new audiences.

Submission Guidelines:

Interested playwrights and producers are invited to submit their scripts, along with the following details:

Preferred format of presentation (table reading, staged reading, or full production)

Key participants and team members involved in the project

Specific production needs (e.g., set, lighting, technical requirements)

Deadline for Submissions: December 9, 2024. Please send all submissions to fertile.ground@hart-theatre.org by the deadline for consideration.

This initiative reaffirms HART Theatre's commitment to nurturing original voices and creating a vibrant arts community in Hillsboro and beyond. We look forward to discovering compelling new works and offering a platform for artists to shine.

Comments