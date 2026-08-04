BIMBO TENNIS, Adaptation of The Cherry Orchard, to be Presented by TheaterGarden

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This August, TheaterGarden and Portland Tennis Courterly will present Bimbo Tennis, a two-act comedic adaptation of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard -- performed on the tennis court where it belongs. Eight performances take place at Colonel Summers Park Tennis Court August 6th-9th and 13th-16th, with Tennis Exhibitions beginning at 6:30pm and the performance to follow at 7:30pm.

Written by Emma Gardner and directed by Portland's Laura Loy, Bimbo Tennis follows the Ludmila Bimbova family home from an extended Paris trip to find their beloved tennis court -- the last remaining tennis court in the world -- threatened by Andreessen Marcus, a nepo-baby techbro with plans to convert it into four Dickball courts for his factory workers. The socialist Bimbos mount a heady and well-dressed defense.

The play's lineage runs from Chekhov's 1904 masterpiece through Arthur Kopit's 1965 The Day the Whores Came Out to Play Tennis -- and into the very real, very heated battles happening in public parks across America between tennis players and their pickleball-obsessed neighbors.

Bimbo Tennis had a sold-out premiere run on the Reed Park Tennis Courts in Santa Monica, where Gardner grew up playing. The Portland production was developed with support from a Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC) grant and produced in partnership with Portland Tennis Courterly, which has championed the project. The cast features Pat Janowski, Julia Bray, Candi X, Rebecca Davis, Nicholas Assunto, Beth Summers, Kaician Kitko.

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