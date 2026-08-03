HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Launch Lottery in Portland

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Broadway in Portland will launch the Golden Snitch Digital Lottery for Week Two of the engagement of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The six-time Tony Award-winning production is playing Keller Auditorium for a limited engagement of two weeks only, August 1 through 15.

The Golden Snitch Digital Lottery is open now for performances between August 11 and 15. The drawing is August 7. Each winner is allowed to purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. Those who would like to enter the lottery, can do so, Lucky Seat | Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

HOW TO ENTER

A minimum of ten (10) tickets for every performance will be available for purchase at $40 each.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent by email within one (1) hour of the closing of the lottery at 5:00 p.m. local time the day prior to the desired performance date. Winners will have one (1) hour to claim and pay for the number of tickets included in their winner notification.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter nor does a purchase increase the chance of winning.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Digital Lottery.

Only one (1) entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

$40 Tickets must be picked up at will call beginning two (2) hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

$40 Tickets are void if resold.

ABOUT Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

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