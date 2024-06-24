Gina Storm-Jensen Joins Norwegian National Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Royal Ballet Soloist Gina Storm Jensen will join The Norwegian National Ballet having spent the last year as a guest dancer with the company. Following an 11-year career with The Royal Ballet this move is a return home for Storm-Jensen who started her dance training in Oslo.

Half Norwegian, half German dancer Gina Storm-Jensen trained at The Royal Ballet Upper School and entered the Company in October 2013, promoted to First Artist in 2017 and to Soloist in 2021.

Storm-Jensen began her training at the Norwegian National Ballet School in Oslo, won the Grasse International competition 2009 and was a finalist at the 2011 Prix de Lausanne. Whilst at The Royal Ballet Upper School, winning the 2013 Gailene Stock Prize for Most Promising Student.

Kevin O’Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet comments, “Since joining the Company, Gina made a strong impact with her dynamic stage presence and technique. She took on a huge range of soloist roles within The Royal Ballet’s repertoire, from the classics to the works of our present-day choreographers. Over her ten years she became such an integral part of the Company, both on stage and off and will be much missed by us all. I am so pleased that she enjoyed her time with the Norwegian National Ballet over the last year and wish her much success in continuing her career with them as a permanent member.”

Storm-Jensen’s repertory with the Company includes Empress Elisabeth (Mayerling), Fairy Godmother and The Fairy Winter (Cinderella), the tall Ruby girl (Jewels), Myrtha (Giselle), Lilac Fairy (The Sleeping Beauty), Rose Fairy and Arabian dance (The Nutcracker), Principal couple (Danse à grande vitesse), Prayer Solo (Coppélia), Mercedes (Carmen), Lady Mary (Enigma Variations), Big swans (Swan Lake), Ceres (Sylvia), Red Girl (Les Patineurs), Tall pas d’action (La Bayadère), and roles in Monotones II and Corybantic Games. She has created roles in The Cellist, Flight Pattern, Woolf Works and Meta.

In 2019 Storm-Jensen won the Wessel Prize for Norwegian Young Artist of the Year. In 2021 Storm-Jensen received the Opera and Ballet Wilhelmsen Prize for Best Artist in Norway and was nominated for Emerging Artist Award at the Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards.

